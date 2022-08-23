ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Hartline says one Ohio State WR is way ahead of schedule with his progress

Brian Hartline has developed some solid WRs over the years in Columbus. He mentioned 1 wideout that is developing at a really fast rate per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Jayden Ballard is coming along very nicely in his development and is at the point where Hartline thought he would be towards to the end of the year. Ballard is heading into this 2nd year with Ohio State after appearing in 3 games in 2021. He should get even more playing time if what Hartline says is true.
COLUMBUS, OH
offtackleempire.com

Closing Argument: THE Ohio State Buckeyes

We’ve previewed the offense and gotten hopeful about the defense, and now is the time to see who these guys are playing and tell you how this operation is going to go. We at OTE preview the games and give your more time to watch Saved By The Bell or whatever the hell you watch on your new Peacock subscription.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there

Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Illinois State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano highlights maturity of reclassified freshman Sonny Styles

Ohio State assistant coach Perry Eliano made sure to highlight the maturity of freshman safety Sonny Styles. Styles has impressed his new team prior to the start of his college career. Styles, a reclassified 5-star recruit from Pickerington, Ohio, is ready to help out Ohio State’s defense. Styles is a safety for the Buckeyes and he has already caught the attention of his position coach, Eliano.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mccord
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G

In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes
The Spun

Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News

It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Courthouse News Service

Unlawful college ‘room scan’

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike

Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months.  Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

West Columbus barricade situation ends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy