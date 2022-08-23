Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brian Hartline says one Ohio State WR is way ahead of schedule with his progress
Brian Hartline has developed some solid WRs over the years in Columbus. He mentioned 1 wideout that is developing at a really fast rate per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Jayden Ballard is coming along very nicely in his development and is at the point where Hartline thought he would be towards to the end of the year. Ballard is heading into this 2nd year with Ohio State after appearing in 3 games in 2021. He should get even more playing time if what Hartline says is true.
offtackleempire.com
Closing Argument: THE Ohio State Buckeyes
We’ve previewed the offense and gotten hopeful about the defense, and now is the time to see who these guys are playing and tell you how this operation is going to go. We at OTE preview the games and give your more time to watch Saved By The Bell or whatever the hell you watch on your new Peacock subscription.
landgrantholyland.com
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there
Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano highlights maturity of reclassified freshman Sonny Styles
Ohio State assistant coach Perry Eliano made sure to highlight the maturity of freshman safety Sonny Styles. Styles has impressed his new team prior to the start of his college career. Styles, a reclassified 5-star recruit from Pickerington, Ohio, is ready to help out Ohio State’s defense. Styles is a safety for the Buckeyes and he has already caught the attention of his position coach, Eliano.
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Considering Visit To Ohio State For Notre Dame Game
The younger James is one of the top-ranked players in the class of 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst Josh Pate says disappointing 2022 for Ohio State would be 'one of the biggest wastes of premier offensive talent'
There’s a lot of hype surrounding the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes. The preseason No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 is getting picked as a national champion. But what if Ryan Day’s squad fails to meet the high expectations for OSU this fall?. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate...
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
SEC program a team to 'keep an eye on' regarding Ohio State commit Carnell Tate
Tennessee has been labeled as a program to keep an eye on for current Ohio State commit Carnell Tate. The Vols were considered favorites for the services of the current 4-star receiver a few months ago, but Brian Hartline and Ohio State won him over in the end. But according...
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment
Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer shares early thoughts on Ohio State-Notre Dame top-5 showdown in Week 1
Urban Meyer expects a great game in Columbus in Week 1. In a wide-ranging interview with Dan Dakich on Don’t At Me, Meyer was asked to share his thoughts on No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State. Dakich asked Meyer if he thinks the Irish can hang with the defending Rose Bowl champions.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G
In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News
It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
Courthouse News Service
Unlawful college ‘room scan’
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
WSYX ABC6
Beyond the Game: Coach caught in the middle of Columbus teacher strike
Columbus City School athletes might be having deja vu. Much like the suspension of activity during Covid, the strike by CEA has prompted a suspension of practice and games for all extra curricular activities.ABC-6 spoke with Northland head football coach Ryan Sayers, who was on the picket line Tuesday morning but expressing his disappointment Tuesday afternoon that his team can't be a team right now.Sports Director Clay Hall reports.
Groveport Madison parent hesitant for kids to attend football games following shooting
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison High School kicked off their football season last Friday night, but what has people talking isn't the results of the game but the gunshots in the closing minutes. Melissa Smith is a mother of two and both kids attend school in the district....
‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months. Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
myfox28columbus.com
West Columbus barricade situation ends
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
sciotopost.com
18 Year Old from Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooting Given 50,000 Dollar Bond
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
