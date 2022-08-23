ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

KFOX 14

Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans split about city manager recall petition

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans for Progressive Reform Coalition submitted a petition to remove the city manager position in the May Charter Amendment of 2023. The group is asking for a strong mayor-city council-run government by removing the city manager position. Former city council representative Alexandro...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso City Council approves budget and tax rate for 2023 fiscal year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — City leaders of El Paso approved the budget and tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year Tuesday. The new fiscal year starts on September 1. The budget includes providing financial relief to taxpayers, investing in the city workforce and completion of bond projects. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Podcast class gaining popularity at Las Cruces high school

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multimedia teacher in Las Cruces is instructing his students how to create a podcast. The new podcast class is being taught at Organ Mountain High School. James Martin is in the process of showing his students the technology used in making a podcast.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to share ideas for Memorial Park master planning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. KFOX14 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
EL PASO, TX

