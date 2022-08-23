Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
KFOX 14
Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD parents divided about possible relocation of Alderete Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans split about city manager recall petition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Pasoans for Progressive Reform Coalition submitted a petition to remove the city manager position in the May Charter Amendment of 2023. The group is asking for a strong mayor-city council-run government by removing the city manager position. Former city council representative Alexandro...
KFOX 14
Court petition calls for removal of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A court petition was filed Wednesday in attempt to remove El Paso District Attorney from office. Criminal defense attorney, Omar Carmona, submitted the petition at the El Paso County District Clerk's Office. The petition demands for the removal of Yvonne Rosales via a jury...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans likely to pay more in property taxes despite city voting to lower tax rate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved the budget and tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year. Although the city council approved a new lower tax rate for homeowners in the city of El Paso, it is still likely a tax increase for most people, because of rising property values.
KFOX 14
El Paso City Council approves budget and tax rate for 2023 fiscal year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — City leaders of El Paso approved the budget and tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year Tuesday. The new fiscal year starts on September 1. The budget includes providing financial relief to taxpayers, investing in the city workforce and completion of bond projects. The...
KFOX 14
Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
KFOX 14
El Paso County public defender files 616 more motions to dismiss cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed an additional 20 cases at referral court on Wednesday and 616 more motions to dismiss were filed by El Paso County Public Defender Kelli Childress. Childress claimed she filed motions because El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales...
KFOX 14
How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
KFOX 14
City council votes to extend, cap city attorney's contract, amend manager's contract
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted to extend and cap the city's attorney's contract and they also voted to amend the city manager's contract on Tuesday. The city council approved extending City Attorney Karla Nieman’s contract for seven years, until 2029. Her contract...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
KFOX 14
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
KFOX 14
Podcast class gaining popularity at Las Cruces high school
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multimedia teacher in Las Cruces is instructing his students how to create a podcast. The new podcast class is being taught at Organ Mountain High School. James Martin is in the process of showing his students the technology used in making a podcast.
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD Police arrest person following 'report of a potential threat of violence'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District Police arrested an individual on Wednesday after a "report of a potential threat of violence" to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus prompted the lockdown of some schools, according to CISD. Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police identified the...
KFOX 14
Family of Aug. 3 shooting victims express doubt over El Paso County DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The recent changes and controversy surrounding the El Paso County District Attorney's Office have left some family members of the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting victims feeling frustrated. Albert Hernandez lost his sister and brother-in-law in the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting. Hernandez said he...
KFOX 14
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park Planning and Zoning Commission denies rezoning land off of Frontera Road
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sunland Park City Planning and Zoning Commission denied the rezoning of Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane on Wednesday. The current landowner requested rezoning approval to build 224 new homes and two open space parks on the 62.87 acres on the southwest corner of Girl Scout Lane and Frontera Road.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to share ideas for Memorial Park master planning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. KFOX14 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
