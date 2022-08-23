ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future

Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long

The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes

For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave Reviews#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The New York Jets#The Detroit Lions#The First Group Of Five#Nfl Nfl Ridder#Href Https Twitter Com#Espn
Bleacher Report

Ron Rivera Says Antonio Gibson Will Be Commanders' Top Kick Returner This Season

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he thinks running back Antonio Gibson will be the team's top kick returner this season. Gibson, who is entering his third NFL season, amassed 300 touches for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He earned his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign thanks to 258 carries for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims' Agent Requests Trade from Jets After Team Declines to Release WR

Entering his third season in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is looking for a change of scenery. Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement saying his client is seeking to be traded after the Jets refused to release him this offseason. Slavin wrote that Mims "worked...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
College Football
Bleacher Report

Jason Peters, Isaiah Wynn, Top OL Cowboys Must Consider After Tyron Smith Injury

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a rough spot, needing to replace their starting left tackle two weeks before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee during Wednesday's practice and will require surgery that will keep him out until at least December.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy