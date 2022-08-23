Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus Atlanta
Related
NFL
Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community
Shaquem Griffin, the only known one-handed player in NFL history, has decided to call it a career as a player. Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday in a self-written post at The Players' Tribune -- titled "Plan A" -- but he's not leaving the NFL. At a recent meeting...
247Sports
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
Bleacher Report
Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement
Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Not Expected to Be Available to Cowboys, More
The Houston Texans are not expected to make Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil available in a trade to the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. There had been speculation the Cowboys might be interested in making a move for Tunsil following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield's Time as Panthers' Starter May Not Last Long
The Carolina Panthers' decision to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback is the equivalent of walking into a classroom completely unprepared for a test. Mayfield could end up being the correct answer under center for the Panthers even though they didn't take the proper steps to get it right. He also might turn out to be the wrong answer, which will leave them scrambling to make up for it later.
Bleacher Report
Brett Favre Backs Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers Starting QB over Trey Lance
There was a time when Brett Favre was the veteran starter ahead of a talented youngster named Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers' depth chart. Perhaps that is why he is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room. The 33rd Team shared...
Bleacher Report
JC Tretter Retires from NFL at 31; Former Packers, Browns Center Is NFLPA President
JC Tretter has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 31. The eight-year veteran said in a statement on Twitter he is walking away from football "on my own terms," but that he intends to remain active in the sport by "doubling down" on his work as president of the NFL Players Association.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3
The Detroit Lions finished in last place in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons. Dan Campbell is ready to change that, even if it means shaking the dirt out of his pants. It wouldn't have been an episode of Hard Knocks with the Lions if the...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: 2021 1st-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood Potential Trade, Cut Candidate
Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may not be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders when the regular season begins. One league source told Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus there is at least "a possibility" that the Raiders would cut or trade Leatherwood before final rosters have to be set on Aug. 30.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Bleacher Report
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes
For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Says Antonio Gibson Will Be Commanders' Top Kick Returner This Season
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he thinks running back Antonio Gibson will be the team's top kick returner this season. Gibson, who is entering his third NFL season, amassed 300 touches for 1,331 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He earned his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign thanks to 258 carries for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Denzel Mims' Agent Requests Trade from Jets After Team Declines to Release WR
Entering his third season in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is looking for a change of scenery. Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, released a statement saying his client is seeking to be traded after the Jets refused to release him this offseason. Slavin wrote that Mims "worked...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Video of Fight With Bengals During Joint Practice
Aaron Donald is accustomed to going after the quarterback as a pass-rusher during games, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman went after members of the Cincinnati Bengals a different way during Thursday's joint practice. Donald was seen swinging a Bengals helmet at players during a brawl that broke out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Fans Lose Hope on Season After Rumor Tyron Smith Needs Hamstring Surgery
Some members of the Dallas Cowboys fanbase may already be starting to lose hope for the 2022 season after Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith suffered a serious hamstring injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported an update Thursday, noting Smith is expected to miss at least a vast...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins Cancel Joint Practice with Eagles as Players Deal with 'Stomach Bug'
The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday's scheduled joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles has been canceled. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the Dolphins' locker room is dealing with a stomach "bug"—some team members believe it may be food poisoning—that left several players sick and vomiting overnight. Miami...
Bleacher Report
Jason Peters, Isaiah Wynn, Top OL Cowboys Must Consider After Tyron Smith Injury
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a rough spot, needing to replace their starting left tackle two weeks before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee during Wednesday's practice and will require surgery that will keep him out until at least December.
Bleacher Report
J.C. Jackson Has Surgery on Ankle Injury; Status for Chargers' Opener vs. Raiders TBD
J.C. Jackson's status for the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium is up in the air. The veteran defensive back had ankle surgery Tuesday, and his return timetable is between two to four weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. L.A.'s season opener is a little more than two weeks away.
Comments / 0