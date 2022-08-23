Read full article on original website
Warm Thursday in North Texas, check out chances for storms Friday-Monday in the region
It looks like it's going to be a warm day in North Texas with no highs in the triple-digits around the region with some areas not seeing highs break into the 90s. NWS Fort Worth says isolated chances for storms in eastern Central Texas.
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flooding Leads to Water Running Through Streets of Fort Worth
Heavy overnight and early morning rain brought flash flooding to North Texas Monday morning. In Fort Worth, at least five inches of rain fell overnight leading to flooding in some neighborhoods Monday morning. Though the Flash Flood Warning issued Monday morning has expired, a Flood Warning and a Flood Watch...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Record Deluge Floods North Texas Roads, Rain Totals Nearing 15 Inches
Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago...
Here's How Much Recent Rain Has Actually Helped Texas' Drought
Parts of the state have been under "exceptional" drought conditions.
fox4news.com
Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm
DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
KVUE
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain and severe flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Record Flooding in the Metroplex Kills at Least One & Leaves Hundreds Scrambling
DALLAS – The Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex was hit by a slow-moving thunderstorm system late Sunday night into Monday, resulting in a rain event that established the area's highest 24-hour rainfall amount in 90 years, leaving one dead and causing widespread flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. Throughout the day on Monday, the city was brought to a standstill as officials urged motorists to stay off the roads and carried out rescues of those whose vehicles were caught in the floodwaters. Monday evening, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported that a 60-year-old woman was killed when…
fox7austin.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County
*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
Videos Show Wild ‘1-in-1,000-Year Flood’ Sweeping Through Dallas Area
Flash floods crashed through the Dallas-Forth Worth area late Sunday and into Monday, sweeping up cars and trucks along the highway as some areas of the sister cities accumulated as much a 10 inches of rain, with a record breaking 3.01 inches slamming the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, in just an hour. A video posted to Twitter by Dallas Texas TV shows vehicles peeled off to the side of an area highway while a river of water crashes down the highway, drowning some cars along the way. The National Weather Service called the flash flooding “life-threatening,” urging residents to stay off the roads or out of effected areas. The severity of the storm qualifies it as a “1-in-1,000-year flood,” according to The Washington Post, adding that over the last week, three 1-in-1,000 year rain events have hit the U.S., in St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. Dallas is underwater pic.twitter.com/Y3pZ96GZJ7— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) August 22, 2022 Read it at The Washington Post
Heavy rain, flooding makes for treacherous commute across North Texas
Stay home if you can, be incredibly cautious if you can’t. That is the message from police this morning as North Texas finds itself partly underwater.
fortworthreport.org
‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County
In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
KTRE
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas. One of those places is Canton. The First Monday Trade Days area, for example, is under water in some places. You can see more in the attached videos.
Heavy rain brings flooding to parts of North Texas
Heavy rain in North Texas brought flooding to the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Monday morning, NBC 5 reported.
Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County
Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
fox4news.com
Flooded roads cause problems in Fort Worth
There was flooding near downtown Fort Worth overnight as well. Dan Goodwin talks about the worst of it and the situation right now.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
