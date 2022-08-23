ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Flooding Leads to Water Running Through Streets of Fort Worth

Heavy overnight and early morning rain brought flash flooding to North Texas Monday morning. In Fort Worth, at least five inches of rain fell overnight leading to flooding in some neighborhoods Monday morning. Though the Flash Flood Warning issued Monday morning has expired, a Flood Warning and a Flood Watch...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Record Deluge Floods North Texas Roads, Rain Totals Nearing 15 Inches

Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm

DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Record Flooding in the Metroplex Kills at Least One & Leaves Hundreds Scrambling

DALLAS – The Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex was hit by a slow-moving thunderstorm system late Sunday night into Monday, resulting in a rain event that established the area's highest 24-hour rainfall amount in 90 years, leaving one dead and causing widespread flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. Throughout the day on Monday, the city was brought to a standstill as officials urged motorists to stay off the roads and carried out rescues of those whose vehicles were caught in the floodwaters. Monday evening, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported that a 60-year-old woman was killed when…
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County

*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Videos Show Wild ‘1-in-1,000-Year Flood’ Sweeping Through Dallas Area

Flash floods crashed through the Dallas-Forth Worth area late Sunday and into Monday, sweeping up cars and trucks along the highway as some areas of the sister cities accumulated as much a 10 inches of rain, with a record breaking 3.01 inches slamming the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, in just an hour. A video posted to Twitter by Dallas Texas TV shows vehicles peeled off to the side of an area highway while a river of water crashes down the highway, drowning some cars along the way. The National Weather Service called the flash flooding “life-threatening,” urging residents to stay off the roads or out of effected areas. The severity of the storm qualifies it as a “1-in-1,000-year flood,” according to The Washington Post, adding that over the last week, three 1-in-1,000 year rain events have hit the U.S., in St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. Dallas is underwater pic.twitter.com/Y3pZ96GZJ7— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) August 22, 2022 Read it at The Washington Post
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas. One of those places is Canton. The First Monday Trade Days area, for example, is under water in some places. You can see more in the attached videos.
CANTON, TX
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County

Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

