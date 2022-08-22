Read full article on original website
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
Used car prices jumped in central Pa. with rest of nation, but dealers see market cooling
The Harrisburg region’s rise in used car prices has mirrored national trends, according to newly released data, although local dealers have seen the market cool more recently as supply shortages and inflation show signs of easing. Pricing data from the online car listing engine. shows a 10.8% rise in...
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Lancaster Farming
Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Letterkenny Reservoir serves as final link in name chain
Aug. 25—To find the origin of the name Letterkenny Reservoir, one must follow a chain of Letterkennys. First, the Letterkenny Reservoir was named after the Letterkenny Army Depot for which it was created. It was formed with the installation of Roxbury Dam, a name that, in a sea of Letterkennys, might seem to come out of the blue, but actually demonstrates the reservoirs' proximity to Roxbury.
abc27.com
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
Lancaster Farming
Three Sisters Master Livestock Showing, Now Being Asked to Judge
PAXINOS, Pa. — For sisters Annabelle, Katherine “Kat” and Amanda Joy “AJ” Rapp, showing livestock and winning awards in multiple states is only part of their family’s story. The three girls show sheep and cattle throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. They also compete in horse...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
philasun.com
As Pennsylvania goes…
With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Lancaster Farming
Fishing Report: In low warm lakes, fish went deep, predators thrived in cool creeks and rivers
Aug. 26—Pennsylvania's extended trout season opens Sept. 6 and runs through Dec. 31. The minimum size is 7 inches with a harvest limit of three combined species. Lake Erie (Erie County): Boaters rode roller-coaster waves during much of the week. Water entering from shady Walnut Creek at a cool 73 degrees kept walleye within their comfort zone in a plume that extended northeast of the Walnut Creek Access Area. Few keepers and many throwaways were caught in 60 feet of water north of Presque Isle. Big steelhead took lures trolled at depths of 60-70 feet. East of the peninsula, some charter operators reported boat limits were taken before 11:30 a.m. Anglers caught walleye averaging 20 inches that took worm harnesses with purple and yellow beads trolled in 50 feet of water off Shades Beach. The best walleye catch rates occurred in about 60 feet of water. In the bay, hand-size panfish took live minnows under floats and worm rigs off the South Pier, West Branch Cascade Creek and Bayfront Bikeway east of the Commodore Perry Yacht Club slips.
Lancaster Farming
The National Park Service is turning 106. Here's where to celebrate in Pennsylvania
Aug. 25—The National Park Service marks its 106th birthday Thursday, and celebrations will take place across Pennsylvania. The National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA) will commemorate the occasion with "WEPA in a Weekend" from Thursday through Sunday. Visitors to Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Johnstown Flood National Memorial,...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police announces graduation of new troopers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have announced that 64 troopers graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police academy on Friday, Aug. 26. A release states that the class was the 164th to graduate from the academy ever since its 1960 opening in Hershey. Get daily news, weather,...
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
Pennsylvania D.A. Cracks Down on Deceptive Used Car Dealers Taking Advantage of Customers
PHILADELPHIA, PA (PRESS RELEASE BY PA OAG) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that...
lykensvalley.org
Williamstown Man Convicted in Abortion Death, 1973
Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.
Shapiro sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law. Shapiro is suing the leasing company for a rent-to-own scheme he says was targeting low-income Pennsylvanians. “This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Consumers deserve to have […]
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
therecord-online.com
Lean to hunt with the Pennsylvania Game Commission this fall
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will, once again, be providing free webinars to teach people of all ages how to hunt. Learn to Hunt webinars include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table. The...
Walmart warehouses, Capital City Mall tenants and other new business in central Pa.
Walmart has opened its largest facility in the state, a 1.8-million-square-foot center near Shippensburg. And the company will soon open a 400,000-square-foot consolidation center in Lebanon County. Walmart said it will be only its second consolidation center in the entire country. Four new tenants have leased space at the Capital...
