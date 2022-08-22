Aug. 26—Pennsylvania's extended trout season opens Sept. 6 and runs through Dec. 31. The minimum size is 7 inches with a harvest limit of three combined species. Lake Erie (Erie County): Boaters rode roller-coaster waves during much of the week. Water entering from shady Walnut Creek at a cool 73 degrees kept walleye within their comfort zone in a plume that extended northeast of the Walnut Creek Access Area. Few keepers and many throwaways were caught in 60 feet of water north of Presque Isle. Big steelhead took lures trolled at depths of 60-70 feet. East of the peninsula, some charter operators reported boat limits were taken before 11:30 a.m. Anglers caught walleye averaging 20 inches that took worm harnesses with purple and yellow beads trolled in 50 feet of water off Shades Beach. The best walleye catch rates occurred in about 60 feet of water. In the bay, hand-size panfish took live minnows under floats and worm rigs off the South Pier, West Branch Cascade Creek and Bayfront Bikeway east of the Commodore Perry Yacht Club slips.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO