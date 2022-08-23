Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
crowdfundinsider.com
Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future
In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Transact365 Teams Up with Digital Asset Exchange FINECTUM
Transact365, a UK-based global payments platform powering merchants across the globe, has partnered with digital asset exchange FINECTUM. The partnership means that merchants using Transact365’s payments platform “can now accept and process crypto payments, including BTC, LTC, USDTE, USDTT, ETH and more, across five continents.”. This is “alongside...
crowdfundinsider.com
Research from Fintech Paysafe Reveals How Retailers are “Missing Out” by Not Taking Crypto Payments
Research released by specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reveals how retailers “may be missing out by not accepting payments in crypto.”. A significant 80% of crypto owners “want to pay for goods with their crypto balances but are held back by a lack of cryptocurrency acceptance at the point of sale.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink
Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
