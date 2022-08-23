ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crowdfundinsider.com

Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future

In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech Transact365 Teams Up with Digital Asset Exchange FINECTUM

Transact365, a UK-based global payments platform powering merchants across the globe, has partnered with digital asset exchange FINECTUM. The partnership means that merchants using Transact365’s payments platform “can now accept and process crypto payments, including BTC, LTC, USDTE, USDTT, ETH and more, across five continents.”. This is “alongside...
crowdfundinsider.com

Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink

Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
CREDITS & LOANS

