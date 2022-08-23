Kelly Kay announces pregnancy with baby from late boyfriend Spencer Webb

Model Kelly Kay says she is carrying an angel.

Kay was the girlfriend of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who died in July in an apparent diving accident at the age of 22. On Monday, she posted on Instagram that she is pregnant — and the baby is Webb’s.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above,” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

Kelly Kay announced she is pregnant with the baby of Spencer Webb, her late boyfriend who played tight end at Oregon. Instagram / @kellythekay

Kelly Kay posted a foreshadowing text exchange with Spencer Webb. Instagram / @kellythekay

Inside a series of slides, Kay posted a screengrab of a text exchange with Webb, in which he said “Ima get you pregnant” to which she responded, “Plz.”

“You think I won’t,” Webb answered.

Kay responded: “I’m ready Baby Daddy. You’re stuck with me.”

The exchange concluded with Webb repeating the line, “You’re stuck with me.”

After Webb passed, Kay mourned the late Ducks tight end .

“My best friend my twin flame the love of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me.”

She mentioned his selflessness.

Kelly Kay and Spencer Webb. Instagram / @kellythekay

Spencer Webb died in an apparent diving accident in July. Instagram / @kellythekay

“We had so many big plans. I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong,” she wrote.

“You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥 from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I’ll find you again 🕊🕸.”

Kelly Kay and Spencer Webb. Instagram / @kellythekay

In early 2020, Kay made national news when she streaked on the field at the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers.

“Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets ☄️ Thanks @nfl for having me ‼️” she wrote on social media in the aftermath .