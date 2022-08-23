Klooster omnibus hearing continued until Oct. 10

A Randall man who was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide had his most recent scheduled appearance in Morrison County District Court moved to a later date.

Logan Richard Klooster, 33, charged with operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other count is for doing the same, but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

Klooster was scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing, Monday. However, that was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, due to Klooster retaining new counsel in the case. The hearing will be held via Zoom.

In a letter to Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel dated Aug. 17, Klooster’s new lead defense counsel, Justin M. Braulick of Heller and Thyen P.A., asked for a continuance.

“The basis for this request is that I have just been retained by Mr. Klooster and have a previously scheduled pre-trial at that time,” Braulick wrote.

Klooster’s most recent appearance in court was Aug. 1, when his former attorney, Scott Wonderlich, asked for an omnibus hearing and waived time limits for the entry of a plea.

Klooster will remain in custody at the Morrison County Jail. Non-cash bond with conditions has been set at $50,000, with bail or bond with no conditions set at $100,000.