ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall, MN

Klooster omnibus hearing continued until Oct. 10

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

A Randall man who was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide had his most recent scheduled appearance in Morrison County District Court moved to a later date.

Logan Richard Klooster, 33, charged with operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other count is for doing the same, but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

Klooster was scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing, Monday. However, that was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, due to Klooster retaining new counsel in the case. The hearing will be held via Zoom.

In a letter to Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel dated Aug. 17, Klooster’s new lead defense counsel, Justin M. Braulick of Heller and Thyen P.A., asked for a continuance.

“The basis for this request is that I have just been retained by Mr. Klooster and have a previously scheduled pre-trial at that time,” Braulick wrote.

Klooster’s most recent appearance in court was Aug. 1, when his former attorney, Scott Wonderlich, asked for an omnibus hearing and waived time limits for the entry of a plea.

Klooster will remain in custody at the Morrison County Jail. Non-cash bond with conditions has been set at $50,000, with bail or bond with no conditions set at $100,000.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder. Westrom was arrested 25 years after...
ISANTI, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randall, MN
Crime & Safety
Morrison County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Randall, MN
City
Eagle Bend, MN
County
Morrison County, MN
krwc1360.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bank Robbery in Wright County

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery in Clearwater. Authorities say around 1:44 PM Monday, the Wright County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call reporting a robbery at the American Heritage Bank in the City of Clearwater. Deputies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect who was described in initial reports as a black male with longer hair. The suspect reportedly fled the area in a 2-door black car.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Man on ATV leads deputies on chase in Morrison County

RANDALL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man on an all-terrain vehicle led deputies on a chase over the weekend before crashing his ATV, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies say the incident started shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday when they tried to make a traffic stop on 1st Street in the City of Randall.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota

(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
POPE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Court
Bring Me The News

Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
knsiradio.com

Clearwater Bank Robbed, Suspect on the Loose

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater Monday afternoon. Police say he walked in and implied he had a weapon before demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.
CLEARWATER, MN
kvsc.org

Wadena Man Extricated From Semi Cab After Rolling Into Ditch

On Monday, August 22nd around 7:30 a.m. a semi-truck rolled into a ditch trapping the driver inside the cab near Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis of Wadena was driving the semi eastbound on County Road 16 when he crossed over the westbound lane and rolled onto the drivers side.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon

(Undated)--A woman from Douglas County has reportedly fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials in Oregon say Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, was killed in the accident late last week near Wiesendanger Falls, Oregon. Emergency crew members reportedly had to hike 1.3 miles from the trailhead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Public Safety
willmarradio.com

Name of Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash released

(Glenwood MN-) The state patrol has released the name of the Clara City man hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., 45-year-old Nathan Graves was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and he and his two teenaged passengers were not injured.
CLARA CITY, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt in Semi Rollover Monday Morning

(KNSI) – A man was hurt after getting trapped in a semi during a rollover accident in Stearns County on Monday morning. First responders were called around 7:30 to County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe. Deputies say 58-year-old Rodney Lillis of Wadena went around a curve, lost control, drove on the shoulder, then crossed over the westbound lane of traffic and into the north ditch on County Road 16. The truck went a short distance before it rolled onto the driver’s side.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County

(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County. According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Randall Man Injured After Fleeing From Sheriff’s Deputy On ATV

(KNSI) – A Randall man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after he crashed his ATV while fleeing police Sunday night. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they were trying to stop the 46-year-old driver just before 11:00 when he drove into a yard and tried to steer back onto the road when he lost control and crashed.
RANDALL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into fawn

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man went to Sanford Hospital Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. It happened just before 3 PM on US Hwy 71 at 210th St. State Patrol says Ronald Alan Noon, of Wadena, was driving his Yamaha motorcycle southbound when a fawn came out of the ditch and they collided. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene

ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating. 
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
battlelakereview.com

Two Groundbreakings In Battle Lake

Battle Lake! We want to invite you to come out Sunday, August 28 at 6 p.m. to Bethel Lutheran Church’s groundbreaking ceremony of their new facility being built on the land located behind the Dollar General in Battle Lake. You can enter the land from Hidden Meadows Drive and parking attendants will help you from there. They will have a time of celebration, reflection and prayer as they put shovels in the ground. There will also be cotton candy and freezies for the kids as well (adults too)!
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
334
Followers
329
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy