Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
American Charlie High School Game of the Week Preview, Bay at Arnold
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Here in week one of the High School Football season, our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week is the for Gavlak between Bay and Arnold Friday night. Let’s start with the Marlins, who are getting set for their opener after a preseason classic at Bozeman. A game the Marlins seemed to have control of only to see it slip away with the Bucks getting the 22-21 win.
6.5′ Bull Shark caught in Port Saint Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 19th, Erica and Zachary Rever went on a shark fishing trip with family and friends in Port Saint Joe where they caught a 6.5′ male bull shark. For approximately 30 minutes, it took everyone’s effort to reel in this beast . Erica and her family are […]
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the viewer pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed off of the east end of Panama City Beach on Thursday. You can also submit your own pictures and videos below...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Student-Run Coffee Shop opens at FSU Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at FSU Panama City are brewing up something new. Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business. “I said I’m going to fund it. talk is cheap, let’s put it together,” Dr. Jamiel Vadell, owner of Techspresso, said....
WJHG-TV
Callaway’s Ward IV Commissioner Seat gets filled
Callaway, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Callaway’s Ward IV Commissioner Seat is no longer vacant. City officials voted Kenneth Ayers into the new role Tuesday night. He will be replacing Frank Mancinelli who died unexpectedly in late June. Four people applied for the position.
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
WJHG-TV
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning once again on radar with scattered showers and some storms around. Lets keep the umbrellas handy today as scattered storms will pass through the Panhandle today. Our active pattern continues and our warm and humid air mass remains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a high school teacher at South Walton High School. Students and teachers gathered to celebrate Tara Dickerson as this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. “I’m just so emotional because we don’t do teaching for the awards...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
crestviewbulletin.com
Crosspoint North: A church for the unchurched and hurting
Pastor Jeff Burnett joined Crosspoint Ministries in Niceville eight years ago with the express purpose of launching what is now the Crestview Crosspoint North campus. The church, located across the street from Davidson Middle School, started in 2016 with the goal of reaching the unchurched, the de-churched or those that had been hurt in their past church experiences.
WJHG-TV
Speaking with Jay Trumbull
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jay Trumbull came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about his win against Regina Piazza in the run for the State Senate District 2 seat, and what his priorities are moving forward. Watch the video above for the full interview!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
It’s Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re traveling back in time this Tuesday. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos he’s dug out of the coffers to share with viewers. Find out what “blast from the past” he has for...
WJHG-TV
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
WJHG-TV
Speaking with Ann Leonard
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ann Leonard came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about her win against Frances Keys Gordon in the run for the Bay County School Board District 2 seat, and what her priorities are moving forward. Watch the video above for the full interview!
getthecoast.com
MISS NELLIE: 62-foot tugboat deployed as new artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Okaloosa County deployed a 62-foot tugboat named MISS NELLIE off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. MISS NELLIE sits in 112 feet of water approximately 21 nautical miles southeast of the Destin East Pass. MISS NELLIE was built in 1982 and donated to the county...
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unsettled weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend so keep the umbrellas handy. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will taper off. Expect a good chance of storms Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Rain chances increase to 80% Thursday. Expect rain chances at 70% Friday and then 60% over the weekend with highs in the 80s.
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Comments / 0