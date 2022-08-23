ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

cbs4local.com

10 candidates file to run for Canutillo ISD board of trustees

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the calling of an election for voters to select three at-large trustees during the Nov. 8 general election, Monday night. A total of 10 candidates submitted an application to place their names on the ballot. Those...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso holds outreach meeting for Memorial Park master plan

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. CBS4 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Residents of Sunland Park neighborhood voice concerns over possible rezoning

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Podcast class gaining popularity at Las Cruces high school

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multimedia teacher in Las Cruces is instructing his students how to create a podcast. The new podcast class is being taught at Organ Mountain High School. James Martin is in the process of showing his students the technology used in making a podcast.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
EL PASO, TX

