10 candidates file to run for Canutillo ISD board of trustees
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the calling of an election for voters to select three at-large trustees during the Nov. 8 general election, Monday night. A total of 10 candidates submitted an application to place their names on the ballot. Those...
Canutillo ISD parents split on possibility of relocation of Alderete Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical...
Court petition calls for removal of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A court petition was filed Wednesday in attempt to remove El Paso District Attorney from office. Criminal defense attorney, Omar Carmona, submitted the petition at the El Paso County District Clerk's Office. The petition demands for the removal of Yvonne Rosales via a jury...
Homeowners likely to pay higher property taxes despite city voting to lower tax rate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved the budget and tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year. Although the city council approved a new lower tax rate for homeowners in the city of El Paso, it is still likely a tax increase for most people, because of rising property values.
Attorney shares next steps after filing petition to remove El Paso County DA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Criminal Defense Attorney Omar Carmona filed a multi-page court petition at the El Paso County District Clerk's Office on Wednesday to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office. Carmona said a judge will have to issue a citation and then it will...
City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
El Paso city council approves budget, tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved the budget and tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday. The new fiscal year starts on September 1. The budget includes providing financial relief to taxpayers, investing in the city workforce and completion of bond projects.
Thousands of NMSU students to potentially benefit from Biden's federal loan relief program
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — President Biden’s federal loan relief program is going to impact many students across El Paso and Las Cruces. Thousands of students are now eligible for student loan relief at New Mexico State University. CBS4 spoke with two of those students who are eligible...
UTEP to receive $1.5 million in federal grant to support mechanical engineering students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has been awarded a $1,500,000 federal grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday. This award will support talented, financially challenged mechanical engineering students who are studying robotics, autonomous systems, machine...
El Paso County public defender files 616 more motions to dismiss cases
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed an additional 20 cases at referral court on Wednesday and 616 more motions to dismiss were filed by El Paso County Public Defender Kelli Childress. Childress claimed she filed motions because El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales...
City of El Paso holds outreach meeting for Memorial Park master plan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. CBS4 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
El Paso's billion dollar budget approval hopes to tackle first responder staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
Tough Questions: How does the City of El Paso plan to spend your tax dollars?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Despite the City of El Paso touting the biggest property tax rate cut in 35 years, you can still expect a bigger property tax bill because of rising home values locally. In addition, sales tax revenue has reached record highs which will give the...
Residents of Sunland Park neighborhood voice concerns over possible rezoning
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
City council votes to extend, cap city attorney's contract, amend manager's contract
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted to extend and cap the city's attorney's contract and they also voted to amend the city manager's contract on Tuesday. The city council approved extending City Attorney Karla Nieman’s contract for seven years, until 2029. Her contract...
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
Podcast class gaining popularity at Las Cruces high school
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multimedia teacher in Las Cruces is instructing his students how to create a podcast. The new podcast class is being taught at Organ Mountain High School. James Martin is in the process of showing his students the technology used in making a podcast.
Canutillo ISD Police arrest person following 'report of a potential threat of violence'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District Police arrested an individual on Wednesday after a "report of a potential threat of violence" to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus prompted the lockdown of some schools, according to CISD. Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police identified the...
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
