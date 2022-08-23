ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Preview #2 - Wake Forest

It didn’t take Steve Forbes long to prove that he belonged in the ACC. In his first season, despite getting the job quite late, despite Covid and recruiting problems, and despite a very limited roster, by the end of the year, Wake Forest was a tough out. That team really improved.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina

North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Greensboro, NC
North Carolina State
Tennessee State
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Scarlet Nation

3-Star WR Paul Billups Commits to Carolina

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. Paul Billups, a 3-star wide receiver from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina. Billups, who is 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, has been to Chapel Hill...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

THI Podcast: Discussing 3-Star WR Paul Billups' Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 WR Paul Billups’ commitment to play football at North Carolina. Billups, who is 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, attends Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, VA, and chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech and Michigan State. Among Billups’ other offers are from Florida State, Penn State, Virginia, South Carolina, and many others.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity

Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Envisioning Duke's most lethal 2022-23 lineup

Picture a Duke basketball lineup consisting only of players who can run and gun, collectively blitzing opponents on both ends of the floor with their vision, versatility, and vroom-vroom mentality. And imagine if first-year head coach Jon Scheyer didn't have to sacrifice much in the height ...
DURHAM, NC
Tyson Thompson
thestokesnews.com

Getting to know Arlyn Durrell

The Sauras’ Aryln Durrell (9) helps tackle the Wildcats’ Dillon Stanley. Aryln Durrell’s personal best distance throw is 104.1 feet. WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Arlyn Durrell has looked forward to the start of his senior year because of his love for sports and of course graduating. He has been lifting weights and getting stronger, so he would be in the best shape that he could be in entering his last year.
WALNUT COVE, NC
#Nc State#Cp3#State Of North Carolina#Cp3 Rising Stars Camp#Texas Tech#Ncsu#Wake Forest#Pnc Arena
wfmynews2.com

Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
GREENSBORO, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
GREENSBORO, NC
K97.5

K97.5 Meets J. Alphonse aka Lil Murda at NCCU!

When I tell you P Valley is MY show, it is my show! So, it was an honor to be able to see J. Alphonse who plays Lil Murda on the show speak at NCCU for their Rock the Lyceum event. J. Alphonse went to NCCU and is from Greensboro, NC so it is always […]
GREENSBORO, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

