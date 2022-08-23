Read full article on original website
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Preview #2 - Wake Forest
It didn’t take Steve Forbes long to prove that he belonged in the ACC. In his first season, despite getting the job quite late, despite Covid and recruiting problems, and despite a very limited roster, by the end of the year, Wake Forest was a tough out. That team really improved.
Scarlet Nation
qcitymetro.com
For one N.C. A&T player, the Duke’s Mayo Classic will fulfill a childhood dream
Growing up in Charlotte as a Carolina Panthers fan, Jacob Roberts had long dreamed of playing football on the storied turf at Bank of American Stadium. Linebackers Luke Keuchly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson were among his all-time favorites, and each played there. Now, as a linebacker for North Carolina...
Scarlet Nation
3-Star WR Paul Billups Commits to Carolina
**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. Paul Billups, a 3-star wide receiver from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina. Billups, who is 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, has been to Chapel Hill...
Scarlet Nation
Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity
Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
Envisioning Duke's most lethal 2022-23 lineup
Picture a Duke basketball lineup consisting only of players who can run and gun, collectively blitzing opponents on both ends of the floor with their vision, versatility, and vroom-vroom mentality. And imagine if first-year head coach Jon Scheyer didn't have to sacrifice much in the height ...
Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf
Sean Gilbert is calling on his high school football roots and a revamped coaching staff to improve Livingstone College in 2022. The post Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBA Star Chris Paul to have high school gym renamed in his honor
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education were all in favor of renaming the gym at West Forsyth High School in honor of NBA star Chris Paul. Paul graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and went on to play basketball at Wake Forest University between...
Greensboro, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Northern Guilford High School football team will have a game with Ben L. Smith High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Northern Guilford High SchoolBen L. Smith High School.
thestokesnews.com
Getting to know Arlyn Durrell
The Sauras’ Aryln Durrell (9) helps tackle the Wildcats’ Dillon Stanley. Aryln Durrell’s personal best distance throw is 104.1 feet. WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Arlyn Durrell has looked forward to the start of his senior year because of his love for sports and of course graduating. He has been lifting weights and getting stronger, so he would be in the best shape that he could be in entering his last year.
wfmynews2.com
Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
WXII 12
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
K97.5 Meets J. Alphonse aka Lil Murda at NCCU!
When I tell you P Valley is MY show, it is my show! So, it was an honor to be able to see J. Alphonse who plays Lil Murda on the show speak at NCCU for their Rock the Lyceum event. J. Alphonse went to NCCU and is from Greensboro, NC so it is always […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
