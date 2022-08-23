ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat City Council OKs large, controversial development in 4-3 vote

In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Steamboat Springs City Council approved the Longview Highlands Development Plan, a 9.4-acre, 118-unit development on High Point Drive near McDonald’s. More than two dozen residents showed up to protest what would be one of the largest privately developed housing projects in...
Routt County commits $1M to Brown Ranch planning

Routt County will give the Yampa Valley Housing Authority $1 million to pay for detailed infrastructure design for the first phase of construction at Brown Ranch. The contribution is seen as a key first step that hopes to garner more funding for the infrastructure design, which is estimated to cost about $3.9 million and could be completed by the end of next year. The first phase of construction at Brown Ranch is expected to include about 500 units, and hopes are to break ground in 2024.
Library hosting opioid harm reduction programs Monday

A presentation regarding the state of substance use in Colorado will take place twice on Monday, Aug. 29, at noon and 7 p.m. at the Bud Werner Memorial Library, according to a news release from the library. Memorial Regional health, High Rockies Harm Reduction, The Colorado Consortium for Rx Drug...
Rerouting only paved portion of Continental Divide Trail in Colorado is continued challenge

Up to 1,000 dedicated recreationalists, often solo hikers, pass through Routt County each summer in July and August, yet many people in Steamboat Springs may never realize it. Lovers of the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) usually “through hike” across Routt County past Dumont Lake and Rabbit Ears Pass going northbound in July or southbound in August, said Dan Carter, trail and lands conservation program manager for the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. Northbound hikers number an estimated 400, and southbound hikers about 600, Carter said, plus many other people hike or bike only sections of the CDT in Routt County.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Weeds and soil health

If you have ever gardened or worked on a farm or ranch, you know there is rarely a year without weeds. Nature breeds plants for survival and most weeds are opportunistic plants that take advantage by filling open space in disturbed soil or bare ground where the soil is too poor to support other kinds of growth.
The Record for Aug. 15-21

12:26 a.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious person near Dream Island Plaza. 7:25 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of smoke coming from a hillside near County Road 27 and Paradise Lane. A deputy drove by the area and did not see any smoke but did see a lot of ground mist from rain and cold temperatures.
July occupancy rates were down, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing

At the beginning of summer, the Steamboat Springs Chamber anticipated less tourist traffic coming through town — especially from the Front Range — predicting high gas prices and the return of international travel would divert people elsewhere. That prediction was accurate. July, typically one of the busiest months...
2022 Navigator: Storm Peak Brewing Company makes ‘a place for it to happen’

The Navigator Awards are presented annually by Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Steamboat Springs Chamber to businesses and community leaders for their outstanding contributions to the Steamboat community. The beer-loving brothers behind Storm Peak Brewing Company were initially looking to set up shop in Denver, where they grew up.
Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains

A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
Beloved cat 'Morris' stolen from mountain town hardware store in Colorado

Officials from the Granby Police Department need help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera stealing a cat from the Country Ace Hardware store in Granby. On August 19, at about 11 AM, suspects were seen putting Morris, the store's beloved orange cat, into their car and driving away. The incident was caught on a security camera.
Four Routt County teens show off trained wild horses this weekend

It took two weeks for Kristina Mitchell to touch her horse’s face. The Steamboat Springs High School senior expected a challenge in her first time participating in the Meeker Mustang Makeover, but she was a little surprised by how long it took for her yearling, Nova, to earn her trust.
Steamboat volleyball looks to keep energy high for full season

Normalcy returns this year for the Steamboat Springs volleyball team as it enters its first season since 2019 where masks and other pandemic obstacles are not factors. Coach Wendy Hall says this year is so much more than just being grateful to have a season, and it gives the team a chance to set higher expectations. The first Sailors volleyball match of the season will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at home against Middle Park.
