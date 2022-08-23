Routt County will give the Yampa Valley Housing Authority $1 million to pay for detailed infrastructure design for the first phase of construction at Brown Ranch. The contribution is seen as a key first step that hopes to garner more funding for the infrastructure design, which is estimated to cost about $3.9 million and could be completed by the end of next year. The first phase of construction at Brown Ranch is expected to include about 500 units, and hopes are to break ground in 2024.

