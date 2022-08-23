Read full article on original website
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 11 Cocoa Tigers team preview
2021 Record: 11-2 Key Athletes: S Cedrick Hawkins, Sr; S Caleb Dobbs, Sr; QB Blake Boda, Sr; CB Jordan Holmes, Sr; WR Kyon Calhoun, Sr; WR Ric’Darious “Day Day” Farmer, Jr; DL Loren Ward, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. * – Denotes District...
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
WJHG-TV
American Charlie High School Game of the Week Preview, Bay at Arnold
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Here in week one of the High School Football season, our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week is the for Gavlak between Bay and Arnold Friday night. Let’s start with the Marlins, who are getting set for their opener after a preseason classic at Bozeman. A game the Marlins seemed to have control of only to see it slip away with the Bucks getting the 22-21 win.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 10 Lakeland Dreadnaughts team preview
2021 Record: 9-2 Key Athletes: QB Zach Pleuss, Sr; WR Tyler Williams, Sr; CB Cormani McClain; DT Guerlins Milfort, DE/LB Larry Jones, Sr; WR Daidren Zipperer, Sr; RB DonAres Johnson, Sr; LB RJ Kelly, Sr; LB Ro’lijah Hardy, Sr; DB Dontay Joyner, Sr, DB Shadarion Harrison, Sr; DB Brayshon Williams, Jr.
earnthenecklace.com
David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
Mosley sweeps Sneads, wins battle state of champions
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a 3-0 sweep over Sneads, winning the battle of defending state champions. The Dolphins improved to 1-0 and will host Niceville on Thursday, August 25. The Pirates fell to 0-1 and will host Dixie County on Thursday, August 25.
mynews13.com
Lake Brantley's twins Andrew and Michael Harris learning to love football
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla — Lake Brantley football is known for their unique offense, but this year their defense could be the headliners. The reason is the Harris twins. Both Andrew and Michael Harris are very talented linebackers and received many scholarship offers during their time at Lake Brantley. What...
Click10.com
$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the viewer pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed off of the east end of Panama City Beach on Thursday. You can also submit your own pictures and videos below...
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
foodgressing.com
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
WJHG-TV
Student-Run Coffee Shop opens at FSU Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at FSU Panama City are brewing up something new. Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business. “I said I’m going to fund it. talk is cheap, let’s put it together,” Dr. Jamiel Vadell, owner of Techspresso, said....
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet evening over the panhandle, but those rain chances will taper off this evening. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect more unsettled weather. Rain chances will be 70%. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be NE and shift to the SW at 5 mph. Rain chances will stay at 70-80% for the weekend ahead with highs in the 80s. The current pattern stays the same into next week with 1-2″ of rain on average over the next 5 days.
WJHG-TV
It’s Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re traveling back in time this Tuesday. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos he’s dug out of the coffers to share with viewers. Find out what “blast from the past” he has for...
sltablet.com
Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont
CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
WJHG-TV
Upcoming Gospel Explosion 2022 event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local group is putting together an event in hopes to bring the community together for a day of healing and fun. The Gospel Explosion 2022 is taking place at Rutherford High School in Panama City on August 27th at 3 p.m. Cherlyn Johnson, a...
WJHG-TV
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
WJHG-TV
Speaking with Griff Griffitts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Griff Griffitts came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about his win against Brian Clowdus in the run for the State Representative District 6 seat, and what his priorities are moving forward. Watch the video above for the full interview!
