Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Cincinnati-Philadelphia Runs
Phillies third. Bradley Zimmer flies out to deep center field to TJ Friedl. Edmundo Sosa grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Romine to Donovan Solano. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Jose Barrero to Donovan Solano. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
SFGate
Chicago White Sox-Baltimore Runs
White sox first. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Gavin Sheets singles to center field. Luis Robert grounds out to shallow infield. Gavin Sheets out at second. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1,...
Stanton returns from injury, Yankees pound Athletics 13-4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the New York Yankees pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert.
Comments / 0