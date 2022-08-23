ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Cincinnati-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies third. Bradley Zimmer flies out to deep center field to TJ Friedl. Edmundo Sosa grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Romine to Donovan Solano. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Jose Barrero to Donovan Solano. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Chicago White Sox-Baltimore Runs

White sox first. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Gavin Sheets singles to center field. Luis Robert grounds out to shallow infield. Gavin Sheets out at second. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy