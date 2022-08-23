Young Thug was denied bond yet again Thursday during a heated hearing in his RICO case where his lawyer suggested the Grammy-winning rapper is the subject of a law enforcement vendetta dating back to a 2015 drive-by shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus. Lead defense lawyer Brian Steel invoked the bullet-riddled bus after he told Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville that Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, is a “role model” who should be “applauded” – not incarcerated — for overcoming extreme poverty and adversity to become a world-renowned artist. As he argued for his client to be released on stringent house...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO