Young Thug Hit With $6M Lawsuit From AEG Presents As RICO Case Looms

Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) will have to contend with a giant lawsuit in 2023 in addition to his pending Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the incarcerated rap star is being sued for nearly $6 million by concert promoter AEG Presents.
Young Thug Denied Bond For Third Time At Heated Hearing

Young Thug was denied bond yet again Thursday during a heated hearing in his RICO case where his lawyer suggested the Grammy-winning rapper is the subject of a law enforcement vendetta dating back to a 2015 drive-by shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus. Lead defense lawyer Brian Steel invoked the bullet-riddled bus after he told Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville that Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, is a “role model” who should be “applauded” – not incarcerated — for overcoming extreme poverty and adversity to become a world-renowned artist. As he argued for his client to be released on stringent house...
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday

At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
