Dave Tally
2d ago
chances are the victim was homeless also , street justice ain't no joke ..
5
AZFamily
Man leads police on a pursuit after allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after police say he forced his ex-girlfriend into his truck at knifepoint and led police on a chase throughout Phoenix and Glendale early Thursday morning. On Wednesday, just before midnight, a family member called 911 from a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road about a domestic violence incident between a woman and 38-year-old Ryan Allen Oscar Makela. “I need police right now,” the family member said. “He pushed her in a car, and I have a recording of him doing it. And he, one time, threatened to rape me and kill me if she called the police on him.”
AZFamily
Glendale kidnapping suspect who led police on car chase identified
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of trying to run her boyfriend over with a truck after the two argued about alleged cheating on Monday night. Just before 9 p.m., police say 38-year-old Jolina Lousie Morris and her boyfriend were at a home near 19th and Peoria avenues when she confronted him about cheating with another woman. After the argument, he drove off to a nearby bar and began drinking, investigators say. To try and get her boyfriend back home, Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar. They started drinking, but soon the boyfriend wanted to leave.
Man in custody after police pursuit through the West Valley
A man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and led multiple police agencies on a pursuit through the West Valley overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
AZFamily
Man charged for claiming to be an officer in Youngtown, MCSO says
Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
Man shot to death after forcing his way into ex-girlfriend's home in West Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man died following a shooting in West Phoenix Wednesday morning. Phoenix police responded to the call at a home in the area of 113th Drive and Indian School Road around 6:45 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department. When officers arrived at the house, they...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
AZFamily
14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
Glendale Star
Woman and her unborn child die in car crash
A woman and her unborn child are dead following a head-on collision. Just after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Glendale police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of 67th and Northern avenues. The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a sedan. Detectives determined that the pickup truck was...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating homicide that left 19-year-old dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old male died via gunshot in his ex-girlfriend’s house in west Phoenix Wednesday morning. Police responded to the area of 113th Street and Indian School Road around 6:45 a.m. after receiving an unknown trouble call. A man and a woman directed the officers inside to...
AZFamily
Arrest made after mom killed in 2021 hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
AZFamily
Man jailed after shooting, killing girlfriend, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in jail, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Phoenix Monday night. The shooting happened at an apartment complex just north of Glendale Avenue near Interstate 17 around 7 p.m. Police were originally called to the area to check a...
ABC 15 News
Suspect sought after deadly shooting near 40th Street and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found dead in a Phoenix apartment Tuesday morning. Phoenix police tell ABC15 at the scene near 40th Street and McDowell Road that a man was reportedly shot and killed in one of the units. Officers say no...
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 13-year prison sentence for shooting at federal agent
PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting at a federal agent, authorities announced Wednesday. Alejandro Nathaniel Rodriguez Stalter, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer and one count of discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The Casa Grande man was sentenced Monday.
AZFamily
Chandler police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth during traffic stop
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a thousand fentanyl pills and several grams of meth were discovered during what police called a routine traffic stop in Chandler last week. According to Chandler Police, one person was arrested after officers found 1,025 fentanyl pills & 30 grams of methamphetamine on...
KTAR.com
Security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shoots armed man, police say
PHOENIX – A security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shot an armed man Sunday night, authorities said. Officers found Travonte Hayes on the ground near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Hayes, 28, died after being taken to a hospital.
