PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of trying to run her boyfriend over with a truck after the two argued about alleged cheating on Monday night. Just before 9 p.m., police say 38-year-old Jolina Lousie Morris and her boyfriend were at a home near 19th and Peoria avenues when she confronted him about cheating with another woman. After the argument, he drove off to a nearby bar and began drinking, investigators say. To try and get her boyfriend back home, Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar. They started drinking, but soon the boyfriend wanted to leave.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO