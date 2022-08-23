ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Dave Tally
2d ago

chances are the victim was homeless also , street justice ain't no joke ..

5
 

AZFamily

Man leads police on a pursuit after allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after police say he forced his ex-girlfriend into his truck at knifepoint and led police on a chase throughout Phoenix and Glendale early Thursday morning. On Wednesday, just before midnight, a family member called 911 from a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road about a domestic violence incident between a woman and 38-year-old Ryan Allen Oscar Makela. “I need police right now,” the family member said. “He pushed her in a car, and I have a recording of him doing it. And he, one time, threatened to rape me and kill me if she called the police on him.”
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale kidnapping suspect who led police on car chase identified

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of trying to run her boyfriend over with a truck after the two argued about alleged cheating on Monday night. Just before 9 p.m., police say 38-year-old Jolina Lousie Morris and her boyfriend were at a home near 19th and Peoria avenues when she confronted him about cheating with another woman. After the argument, he drove off to a nearby bar and began drinking, investigators say. To try and get her boyfriend back home, Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar. They started drinking, but soon the boyfriend wanted to leave.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man charged for claiming to be an officer in Youngtown, MCSO says

Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
AZFamily

14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Woman and her unborn child die in car crash

A woman and her unborn child are dead following a head-on collision. Just after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Glendale police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of 67th and Northern avenues. The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a sedan. Detectives determined that the pickup truck was...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made after mom killed in 2021 hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Queen Creek Police Department is trying to warn parents about the growing number of cases by holding a community event discussing sextortion. While these caterpillars might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re not dangerous. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man jailed after shooting, killing girlfriend, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in jail, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Phoenix Monday night. The shooting happened at an apartment complex just north of Glendale Avenue near Interstate 17 around 7 p.m. Police were originally called to the area to check a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 13-year prison sentence for shooting at federal agent

PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting at a federal agent, authorities announced Wednesday. Alejandro Nathaniel Rodriguez Stalter, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer and one count of discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. The Casa Grande man was sentenced Monday.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

