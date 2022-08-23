Health officials: First case of West Nile Virus found in Atlantic City

New Jersey health officials say that the first case of West Nile Virus has been found in Atlantic County.

Officials say that a mosquito sample in Mullica Township tested positive for the virus. They are now monitoring more mosquitoes in the area and have control measures in place.

Officials say that no person has tested positive for the virus, but they are warning the public to stay informed and to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

People are advised to use insect repellent when going outdoors and to drain all standing water to prevent attacking mosquitoes

People should also check and repair any damaged screen doors or windows to prevent the insects from entering the home.