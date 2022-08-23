Parts of New Jersey experience flooding during periods of heavy rain

New Jersey saw some much-needed rain on Monday, which caused major flooding around parts of the state. This comes as the Garden State deals with the effects of a drought warning.

Weather experts say that the rain is needed, but this much rain in this short period of time does not help. They say that the ground is not able to absorb the water as quickly because it is so dry, leading to flooding.

The rain came down hard in Warren County, with hail pounding on cars in Pohatcong.

RELATED: Heavy rain causes major flooding on Long Beach Island

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

A pickup truck became stuck on a flooded-out road in Middlesex.

Flooding also caused a slowdown on Interstate-78 in Clinton.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were put into effect earlier in the day, along with some flash flood warnings.

A power line was struck by lightning in Morris Plains. JCP&L had to shut down the electricity around Route 10 to dix it.

Some more rain is expected on Tuesday, but forecasters say it is not expected to be as severe.