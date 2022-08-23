Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife in East County home

UPDATE: Nine children displaced after deadly shooting inside El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man suspected of shooting his wife to death Monday in an El Cajon home was arrested, authorities said.

Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Al Wari, who is not known to have a criminal history, was taken and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of homicide, Lt. Randy Soulard of the El Cajon Police Department stated in a release.

Around 5:33 a.m., officers responded to 1599 Soma Place, where a 37-year-old woman was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound, police said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s husband and the couple’s nine children, ages ranging from 2 to 17 years old, were also in the home when the shooting occurred, according to Soulard. Child Welfare Service is working to place the involved children who were not harmed during the incident.

Detectives investigating the incident determined Al Wari as a suspect in the deadly shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time pending notification of the family by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the ECPD at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477 or on-line at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.

