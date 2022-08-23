ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife in East County home

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Nine children displaced after deadly shooting inside El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man suspected of shooting his wife to death Monday in an El Cajon home was arrested, authorities said.

Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Al Wari, who is not known to have a criminal history, was taken and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of homicide, Lt. Randy Soulard of the El Cajon Police Department stated in a release.

Around 5:33 a.m., officers responded to 1599 Soma Place, where a 37-year-old woman was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound, police said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Man, 30, shot, killed in Logan Heights

The woman’s husband and the couple’s nine children, ages ranging from 2 to 17 years old, were also in the home when the shooting occurred, according to Soulard. Child Welfare Service is working to place the involved children who were not harmed during the incident.

Detectives investigating the incident determined Al Wari as a suspect in the deadly shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time pending notification of the family by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the ECPD at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477 or on-line at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 6

Christopher Holliday
3d ago

Boy these Samolians they bring their customs back over here and think they can do the same thing to their women here just like back in their country . But they don't realize is that when you come over here the rules change and this guy is find out the hard way he can't do what they allow him to do over his country !

Reply(1)
4
Lock Jaw
2d ago

this is why we should never take refugees. we have enough issues and people to worry about here already and should focus on them.

Reply(1)
3
Mizz Wycked
3d ago

My heart breaks for the nine children left without their mother💔

Reply(1)
8
 

