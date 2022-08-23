Read full article on original website
Cheryl Anthon Brothers
Cheryl Anthon Brothers of Hammond died August 22, 2022, at Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, LA, after a short battle with cancer. She was 70 years old. Services for Mrs. Brothers will be held on Saturday, September 3rd, at First Christian Church in Hammond, with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am and a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. All arrangements are under the direction of McKneely Funeral Home Hammond, LA.
Billy J. Rowell
Billy J. Rowell, age 77, passed away Monday August 22, 2022. He was born in Bogalusa, lived in Destrehan, Kenner, Holden, and Hammond. Billy was a Vietnam veteran and a self-made man who through his life owned multiple painting businesses. He enjoyed playing golf, playing Santa Claus at Christmas time, and horse racing.
Bradley Wayne Wilson, Sr.
Bradley Wayne Wilson, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 52. He was born on Tuesday, July 7, 1970 in Hammond, Louisiana to Brenda Bowman Wilson and the late Donnie Wilson. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Brad could fix anything,...
Harold Lloyd Poche
Harold, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was a resident of Covington, LA. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated many years to Shell Oil as a Lab Supervisor. Harold enjoyed the farm life and raised chickens and bees. He had a knack for gardening and truly enjoyed spending time in his gardens. Harold was most happy surrounded by his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He took great pride in providing for his family and never missed an opportunity to share a story. Harold was a kind and loving man that will never be forgotten.
Lena Mae Norred Neale
Lena Mae Norred Neale was born July 1, 1943, to the late Harold Norred and Rosalie Hill Norred and passed away at her home in Springfield, August 24, 2022. Lena was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield, and a retired bookkeeper. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and camping. Lena is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charlie H. Neale, Sr.; children, Charlie H. Neale, Jr. and his wife Cindy, Angela Wattigney and her husband Brian, and Darrick Neale, and his wife Mary; sister, Leona Hoyt and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Samantha Neale, Bailey Owens and her husband Chris, Garret Neale, Petra Wattigney, Sierra Wattigney, Kayla Craig, Andrew Neale, Nathan Neale, and Brylea Craig; and great grandchildren, Charlie Bergeron, Hadley Mae Owens, Oaklen Watts and Lily Watts. In addition to her parents, Lena is preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Hoyt and Henry Norred. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Springfield, Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Leon Wallace. Interment will follow in Carter Cemetery, Springfield.
James “Kurt” Landreneau
James “Kurt” Landreneau passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2022 at the age of 52. He was a native of Mamou, Louisiana, born on August 23,1969 and resided in Denham Springs, Louisiana all his life. Kurt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his beloved mom, dad and best friend Rosco(his dog). Kurt is survived by his parents Sylvan and Barbara Landreneau, sister; Annette Quin(Tony), niece; Kacey Ellenberger(Chris), Nephews; Austin Quinn, Kolton Quinn(Peyton); Great niece and nephew Anna Ellenberger and Beaux Quinn. At his request, there will be no memorial service.
Anna Lockhart
Anna, age 79, peacefully joined her loving husband in Heaven on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA. Anna dedicated many years as a school bus driver and enjoyed serving her community. She was a dedicated member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs and had a strong and unwavering faith. Anna loved to cook and bake. She took great pleasure in feeding and entertaining friends and family. Anna enjoyed travelling with her late husband and supporting many missionaries for the Kingdom of God. She adored her children and took being Nana to her grandchildren very seriously. Anna was a beautiful, strong, and amazing woman who will be deeply missed.
Thomas Walter Shipp, Jr.
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Thomas Walter Shipp, Jr., of Walker, La. Our much beloved husband and father went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 85, on August 20, 2022. Thomas (Tommy) Walter Shipp, Jr. was born in Foley, Alabama on April...
Ronald Glenn Clayton
Ronald Glenn Clayton passed away Monday August 22, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born May 7, 1949, in Independence, Louisiana where he remained a lifelong resident. He is survived by his brothers Jerry Wayne (Martha) Clayton and Charles Clayton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald...
Dorothy Ann White
Dorothy Ann White passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 71. She was born on Saturday, December 16, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Dorothy Campbell LeBlanc and the late William O'Berry, Sr. She was a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Dorothy...
Betty Lorraine Meyers Short Howell
Betty Myers Short Howell--93 years, 10 months, and 3 days--of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, Louisiana. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. On Thursday, visitation will be from 9:00 am-11:00 am. The service will be conducted by Brother Rod Smith, Thomas Short, Nelson Doolittle and Eric Doolittle, beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Church of God.
Willie Castella, Jr.
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Heritage Healthcare in Hammond, LA. He was born November 4, 1947, in Kentwood, LA and was 74 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Darrell Castella and Michael Castella; grandchildren, Brooke Castella, Christian Bankston and husband, Brent, D. J. Castella and wife, Jessie, and Khloe Castella; great-grandchildren, Henry, Scarlett, and Lola Bankston, Aiden and Liam Castella; 2 brothers, Nick Castello and wife, Fay, and Robert Castello and wife, Renee; sister, Renee Castella Barber; and former wife, Anna Castella. Preceded in death by his wife, Paula Bradley; parents, Willie Castello, Sr. and Georgia Mae Castello; great-grandson, Elijah Castella. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends that helped out during his last days. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 9:00AM until 11:30AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 12:00Noon on Friday, August 26, 2022. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
George C. Reno
George C. Reno of Ponchatoula went to be with his Lord on Monday evening, August 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was 93. Mr. Reno was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ruby Berkey Reno of Buras, LA. (originally of Orenogo, MO). He was also preceded in death by his daughter Pamela Reazin; his grandson George R. Ener; and his brother Edward (Eddie) Reno.
Jonathan Emile Roux
Jonathan Emile Roux passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 62. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs from 5:00p until 6:00pm. Memorial services will be held at 6:00pm. Please check back shortly for a full obituary.
Leon Anthony Dauterive, Jr.
Leon Anthony Dauterive, Jr., Age 60, passed away August 19, 2022, in Hammond, LA. He is survived by his loving sister Donna Forsberg and brother-in law Ward Forsberg, his best friend and “brother” John (Scotty) Orscher and Anthony Cinquemano. He is also survived by his cousins the Cinquemano, Dauterive, Gibson, Laussade, Ripp, and Rousselles and many “special” nieces and nephews. We would also like to recognize and thank his friend and caretaker Emily Hooker.
Timothy B. Tesch
Timothy B. Tesch, 30, of Livingston, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Livingston, LA. Timothy was born January 4, 1992 and is survived by his sisters and brothers Ashley TeschCentanni & Gene Centanni, Elsie Elkins & Scott Lecroy, Jenny & Byron Wilkinson, Micheal Poole, Mary Oneal, & Brennan Hubbard. He was preceded in death by mother Nancy Tesch, father Dale Meyers, grandparents Elsie and Herman Tesch. He was loved more than he knew and will be missed very much. We Love You & Fly High!!!
Albert “Al” Anthony Kramer, Jr.
Albert “Al” Anthony Kramer, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home in Covington, LA. He was born on July 9, 1936, in Port Sulphur, LA to the late Albert Anthony Kramer, Sr. and Alice Mehrhoff Kramer. In 1956, Al met the love of his...
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 6: Linebackers
HAMMOND, La. – With several veterans poised to step into bigger roles and a talented newcomer joining the mix, the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team has high hopes for its linebacker corps heading into the 2022 season. 2020 All-Southland Conference performer Herman Christophe is the most veteran...
Southeastern travels to Jackson State
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be back in action Friday, traveling to Jackson State for a 1 p.m. match in Jackson, Mississippi. The match between the Lady Lions (0-1) and the host Lady Tigers (0-2) will be video streamed (paid JSU subscription...
Barbier selected as Southeastern Alumnus of the Year
HAMMOND –A judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans has been selected as the Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association 2022 Alumnus of the Year. The Hon. Carl J. Barbier, a 1966 graduate of Southeastern, will be honored at the Alumni Association’s annual awards evening Friday, Oct. 7, during Homecoming Week.
