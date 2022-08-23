Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police: Juvenile accused of intentionally drowning dog
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a juvenile is accused of intentionally drowning a dog in a community pool earlier this summer. According to North Las Vegas police, just before 12 p.m. on July 9, authorities received a call regarding a deceased dog inside a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive. An Animal Protection Service officer later located and impounded the deceased dog, police say.
Man faces murder charge after victim of attack dies
Charges have been upgraded against a man who is in custody in an Aug. 13 attack on a man in the parking lot of the IHOP on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Las Vegas detectives track down suspect of three commercial robberies
Metro police have tracked down and arrested a 56-year-old suspect who has been connected to several commercial robberies in the Las Vegas Valley.
Man ran from robbery scene before committing 3 more the next day: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day. Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard […]
Fox5 KVVU
Catalytic converter theft numbers continue to skyrocket in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New figures of reported catalytic converter thefts from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a big jump in thefts from before the Covid pandemic to now. Here are the number of reported catalytic converter thefts, year-to-date, from January until August. 2017- 4 2018- 5.
Injuries reported in northwest valley crash
Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at Elkhorn and Cimarron Roads near Centennial Hills Park.
KTNV
Las Vegas police investigate single-vehicle crash that killed one, injured toddler
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road. According to fatal detail reports, a vehicle was traveling south on Pecos Road, veered off the road and collided with a traffic pole on the southwest corner.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say impairment not a factor after juvenile bicyclist struck by vehicle Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says impairment is being considered a factor after a juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson police and fire units responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard in reference to an auto versus bicyclist collision.
Fox5 KVVU
1 injured in crash near Cimarron, Elkhorn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said two vehicles were involved....
Man accused of violent Las Vegas car chase fails to appear in court
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of causing a violent car chase throughout Las Vegas that left one officer injured, refused to show up to his initial court appearance, according to court documents. Metro police said that on Aug. 11, Justin Venegas was involved in a carjacking, with two subsequent failed attempts, that had Las […]
LVMPD cracking down on 'pedestrian' safety as fatality numbers surpass 2021
Las Vegas police say they're cracking down on pedestrian-related traffic fatalities as numbers rise.
Fox5 KVVU
2 juveniles arrested following threats made to Las Vegas junior high school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police made 2 arrests in connection to threats made toward Walter D. Johnson Junior High School on Thursday. The district has not provided much detail on the incident and it is unclear if these two individuals are students of the school.
Metro investigating remains found in car trunk
Las Vegas Metro Police are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon after someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle at the complex near Tropicana and Valley View.
news3lv.com
How Las Vegas father and son helped police safely locate missing Arizona boy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Torrell Johnson knows it could’ve been easy to ignore. The late-night Amber Alert flashed across his cell phone on August 12th. 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera was missing out of Phoenix, Arizona, possibly in the company of his uncle, who was driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found
UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
news3lv.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Police: Man shoots shotgun into air before shooting and killing a man in central Las Vegas valley
A man is accused of shooting and killing a man with a shotgun after an argument in an apartment complex near Sunrise Hospital, according to a declaration of warrant summons.
Crystal Lynn Clamenza Dead, 1 Child Injured In Single Vehicle Accident (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a fatal crash took place early on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Charleston and Pecos. The police state that a woman was killed and a child was injured in the single-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports state that a 2001 Cadillac Deville was...
