Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police: Juvenile accused of intentionally drowning dog

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a juvenile is accused of intentionally drowning a dog in a community pool earlier this summer. According to North Las Vegas police, just before 12 p.m. on July 9, authorities received a call regarding a deceased dog inside a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive. An Animal Protection Service officer later located and impounded the deceased dog, police say.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Catalytic converter theft numbers continue to skyrocket in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New figures of reported catalytic converter thefts from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a big jump in thefts from before the Covid pandemic to now. Here are the number of reported catalytic converter thefts, year-to-date, from January until August. 2017- 4 2018- 5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police say impairment not a factor after juvenile bicyclist struck by vehicle Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says impairment is being considered a factor after a juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson police and fire units responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard in reference to an auto versus bicyclist collision.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 injured in crash near Cimarron, Elkhorn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said two vehicles were involved....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found

UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV

