Has Mariota’s strong preseason altered expectations for Falcons’ offense?

Marcus Mariota’s night ended after the first quarter at MetLife Stadium, but for the second week in a row, he flashed an ability to move the Falcons’ first-team offense down the field.

Mariota led three drives Saturday night, two of which ended with scores—one Younghoe Koo chip shot field goal and a bullet to Olamide Zaccheaus in the back of the end zone.

Through the first two preseason games, Mariota has been sharp in limited action and led a touchdown drive in his lone possession against the Lions.

While the drive in Detroit showcased Mariota on the move , he did all of his work against the Jets from the pocket, going 6/10 for 132 yards and a score. Other than the touchdown, the throw that had Falcons' Twitter buzzing was a 52-yard connection with Kyle Pitts on the opening drive as expectations are high for the second-year tight end.

It wasn’t a perfect night, however, as Arthur Smith would’ve preferred to see the Falcons punch it in on their opening drive instead of being forced to kick a field goal and the final drive for Mariota was a three-and-out.

Everything that happens during the preseason comes with an inherent caveat, but Mariota putting points up on three of four drives led is an encouraging sign as the regular season approaches, especially as he develops a connection with Pitts and the arsenal of weapons around him. Newcomer Bryan Edwards had his first catch of the preseason and Tyler Allgeier displayed his ability to contribute in the passing game out of the backfield.

First-round WR Drake London didn’t suit up after suffering a knee injury against the Lions.

Mariota has yet to officially be named the starter over rookie Desmond Ridder, and while the 3rd round pick continues to showcase his potential, Mariota will likely be under center for week one against the Saints.