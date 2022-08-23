Harry Styles Addressed the Star Wars Rumor

Pop star and actor Harry Styles is opening up about those Star Wars rumors. After wowing in films like Dunkirk, and Marvel’s Eternals, the rumor that Harry was moving on to a far, far away galaxy began to heat up. During a recent sitdown with Rolling Stone, Harry was asked about the rumor and said, “That’s the first I’ve heard of that. I’d imagine…false.”

Harry said he’s more focused on the music right now and will pursue more roles when he “craves it again.”

Harry will also grace the cover of Rolling Stone for October’s edition.

What do you think of Harry as an actor?

