(Red Oak) -- Michael Nordeen is into his second year as the Red Oak head football coach, and he’s excited to see how a full offseason with his team will pay off. “Being able to have a full offseason with the kids is huge,” Coach Nordeen told KMA Sports. “I was able to be in the weight room every morning and after school and being able to be there to watch them compete in other sports. It’s about building the culture. I said it was going to be 24 hours for the next 24 months, so we’re right in the middle of that 24 month period. It showed the improvement we made in the offseason.”

RED OAK, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO