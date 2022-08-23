Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood hosts defending champ in opening week C-1 showdown
(Ashland) -- A Class C-1 showdown heads to KMAland Nebraska on Friday evening when defending state champion Columbus Lakeview travels to Omaha World-Herald preseason No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood. “We feel really good,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “We’re really confident about our team this year. We bring some core...
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (8/25): duPreez, Elmwood-Murdock with strong showings at Syracuse
(KMAland) -- Anzel duPreez had a strong performance in Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock took third there and more from KMAland golf on Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock shot a 472 and finished third at the Syracuse Invitational on Thursday. Ashland-Greenwood took fourth with a 545. Jacie Fleischman shot a 114 and finished in 10th place...
kmaland.com
Speedy Red Oak to host Riverside in 2022 opener
(Red Oak) -- Michael Nordeen is into his second year as the Red Oak head football coach, and he’s excited to see how a full offseason with his team will pay off. “Being able to have a full offseason with the kids is huge,” Coach Nordeen told KMA Sports. “I was able to be in the weight room every morning and after school and being able to be there to watch them compete in other sports. It’s about building the culture. I said it was going to be 24 hours for the next 24 months, so we’re right in the middle of that 24 month period. It showed the improvement we made in the offseason.”
kmaland.com
Smith, Keller leading No. 4 Glenwood into 2022
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys cross country team comes into 2022 highly-ranked, experienced and ready to defend their Hawkeye Ten Conference crown. "The guys trained hard this summer," Coach Todd Peverill said. "They came in conditionally close to where they were at the end of the season last year. They're going to start off fast this year, so we're excited about that."
kmaland.com
Trevor's Take: A look at the Harlan/Lewis Central 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- You may or may not have heard, but there's a pretty big football game in Council Bluffs tonight. I've had Harlan/Lewis Central penciled on my calendar since the clock hit triple zeroes in Harlan's state championship game last year. Two KMAland state champions is rare in itself....
kmaland.com
Kansas commit Herold leading optimistic Shenandoah into season opener
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team enters 2022 in search of their first playoff berth since 2015. To get there, the Mustangs hope to lean on a new quarterback, a more balanced offense and a Division I recruit. "We're ready to go," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "The kids had a...
kmaland.com
IWCC's Strohmeier joins UFR ahead of season opener
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western football kicks off its 2022 season in Council Bluffs on Saturday. The Reivers come into the new year after a national runner-up honor in 2021. "Every single year, there's a lot of question marks," Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "But we definitely have some playmakers. We just got to see how they do in live situations."
kfornow.com
As New Stadium Gets Final Touches, Football Is Still On Friday For LNW
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–The final touches are still being applied, but the new Union Bank Stadium and Athletic Complex at the new Lincoln Northwest High School near NW 48th and West Holdrege will be ready for football this Friday night. Northwest athletic director Rob Psencik told KFOR Sports there...
kmaland.com
3A champ Harlan focusing on the present heading into monster clash with 4A champ LC
(Harlan) -- Eyes across the state will be fixated on Council Bluffs Thursday when a pair of defending state football champions go head-to-head in an epic showdown on the KMA Video Stream. For Harlan, Thursday's contest is their first as a defending state champion since 2010. But as Coach Todd...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska pitcher Bradford transfers to Kansas
(Lawrence) – New Kansas baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald has announced the addition of 18 transfers to the program. Those transfers include former Nebraska pitcher Ethan Bradford. Bradford appeared in four games for the Huskers in 2022 with a 4.75 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Early Bird
A promising season kicked off on a strong note for the Clarinda cross country program as the Cardinals swept the team titles at the Shenandoah Early Bird Tuesday.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, August 23rd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird XC Invitational while golf, softball and volleyball also litters the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. View the full slate below. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G) Plattsmouth at Auburn (G) KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96.
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands commitment from IMG Academy edge
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has picked up a commitment from IMG Academy edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt. The 2023 recruit is a Staten Island (NY) native and ranks as the nation’s No. 31 edge rusher prospect and No. 265 overall recruit, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect...
kmaland.com
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
WOWT
No varsity football in 2022 for Omaha’s new Buena Vista High School
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Transfer eligibility has cost one of two new OPS high school’s the chance to play varsity football this fall. Though Buena Vista High School only features freshman and sophomore classes this first year, they still hoped to compete at the varsity level in sports, alongside fellow newcomer Westview High School.
norfolkneradio.com
Husker volleyball's Sept. 1 match to be televised
Nebraska's volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount has moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. start time and will now be televised statewide by Nebraska Public Media. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start with no television broadcast. The Huskers now have 19...
Trev Alberts’ Nightmare
A 5-7 record for Nebraska football in 2022? That would be a worst-case scenario for the athletic director and the fan base.
kmaland.com
Creighton completes baseball coaching staff with hire of Johnson
(Omaha) -- Creighton baseball has announced the addition of Cam Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson most recently served as an assistant coach at Des Moines Area Community College for the past four seasons. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
KETV.com
Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland
OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
