ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

UPDATE: UW Health says nurses’ plan to strike ‘disappointing’

MADISON, Wis. — Nurses at UW Health have voted to strike next month if the healthcare provider doesn’t address their concerns about patient care and recognize their union. The group of nurses voted Wednesday night to strike, setting strike dates of 7 a.m. September 13 through 7 a.m. September 16. In a statement released overnight, the group says they are still willing to work with administrators at UW Health to address concerns about staffing levels and staff retention and want to leave the door open for dialogue even as they announce their plans to strike.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Madison, WI
Vaccines
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
x1071.com

School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Moms on a Mission seeking volunteers at East High School

MADISON, Wis. – A group of local moms is looking volunteers interested in supporting Madison East High School students as they continue their efforts to help curb violence at the school. Following a series of fights, safety concerns, and behavioral incidents at the school last fall, members of Moms...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Public Library launches first-ever Naturalist-in-Residence series

MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsinites gear up for a change in the seasons, the Madison Public Library is launching its first-ever Naturalist-in-Residence series to encourage people to enjoy and care for the outdoors. Throughout his roughly two-month residency with the theme of “Nature is for Everyone,” local naturalist John...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#College#Linus Covid#General Health#Monkeypox Covid 19#Uw Fall#Uw Madison#Uw Health Services
x1071.com

Badgers and (root) beer? UW o-line partners with Sprecher

MADISON, Wis. — The NIL deals keep rolling in for the Wisconsin football team. Thursday night the UW offensive line celebrated their partnership with Sprecher Brewing Company over a meal and a handful of craft sodas. But this isn’t just an individual partnership, Sprecher teamed up with the entire...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Grade A dairy products judged at Madison College amid World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday was milk, cottage cheese, yogurt and sour cream day at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest at Madison College. Judging for those Grade A dairy products was held Wednesday. The three-day expo started in 2003 and is the only one in the world that features a full array of dairy products.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
x1071.com

Automatic sprinkler puts out fire at Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at UW’s Memorial Union could have been a lot worse, if not for an automatic sprinkler. Crews were sent to the Union Sunday at around 11:40 a.m. after a fire alarm activated. Firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor kitchen. An automatic sprinkler...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Decision On Change To Lafayette County Courthouse Hours Delayed

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors have postponed a decision on whether to change the office hours for the county courthouse and other county offices. According to a report, Supervisors recently voted to postpone changing the office hours from the current 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays. Supervisor John Reichling said he is concerned that residents would expect county employees to be in their offices but instead would be frustrated by the changed office hours. Executive, Rules and Legislative Committee Chair and Supervisor Carmen McDonald said retaining and recruiting employees was part of the reason for the proposed changes, along with safety for courthouse employees who are in the building near closing time when few other employees are around. County Board Chair Jack Sauer said he was confident that a majority of courthouse employees don’t want the changes. Supervisor Lee Gill made the motion to postpone the decision until next month, and it was seconded by Supervisor Donna Flannery.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say

DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time later and took them into custody without incident.
DEFOREST, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy