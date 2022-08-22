The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors have postponed a decision on whether to change the office hours for the county courthouse and other county offices. According to a report, Supervisors recently voted to postpone changing the office hours from the current 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays. Supervisor John Reichling said he is concerned that residents would expect county employees to be in their offices but instead would be frustrated by the changed office hours. Executive, Rules and Legislative Committee Chair and Supervisor Carmen McDonald said retaining and recruiting employees was part of the reason for the proposed changes, along with safety for courthouse employees who are in the building near closing time when few other employees are around. County Board Chair Jack Sauer said he was confident that a majority of courthouse employees don’t want the changes. Supervisor Lee Gill made the motion to postpone the decision until next month, and it was seconded by Supervisor Donna Flannery.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO