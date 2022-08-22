Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘We’re asking for recognition’: UW Health nurses explain why they plan to strike
MADISON, Wis. — Justin Giebel saw the impacts of Act 10’s union busting in 2011: his father was a teacher. So when he joined UW Health as a nurse shortly before the pandemic, just as re-unionization efforts began making headway at the company, it wasn’t long before he signed onto the effort.
UPDATE: UW Health says nurses’ plan to strike ‘disappointing’
MADISON, Wis. — Nurses at UW Health have voted to strike next month if the healthcare provider doesn’t address their concerns about patient care and recognize their union. The group of nurses voted Wednesday night to strike, setting strike dates of 7 a.m. September 13 through 7 a.m. September 16. In a statement released overnight, the group says they are still willing to work with administrators at UW Health to address concerns about staffing levels and staff retention and want to leave the door open for dialogue even as they announce their plans to strike.
YMCA of Dane County puts some after-school programs on ‘hiatus’ due to staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — With less than two weeks before students head back to the classroom, some parents in Dane County are scrambling to find after-school child care after the YMCA told them it won’t be able to staff some programs when classes resume. Scott Shoemaker, the senior director...
‘Work has not stopped for us’: Madison Engineering shares progress since 2018 major flooding
MADISON, Wis. – Leaders from the Madison’s engineering division are launching a new blog to the showcase changes they’ve made to city infrastructure since severe flooding devastated Madison’s west side four years ago. In August of 2018, flood water breached the homes and streets of Madison’s...
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
Moms on a Mission seeking volunteers at East High School
MADISON, Wis. – A group of local moms is looking volunteers interested in supporting Madison East High School students as they continue their efforts to help curb violence at the school. Following a series of fights, safety concerns, and behavioral incidents at the school last fall, members of Moms...
Madison Public Library launches first-ever Naturalist-in-Residence series
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsinites gear up for a change in the seasons, the Madison Public Library is launching its first-ever Naturalist-in-Residence series to encourage people to enjoy and care for the outdoors. Throughout his roughly two-month residency with the theme of “Nature is for Everyone,” local naturalist John...
Officials: Medicare scammers calling area residents; calls appear on caller ID as being from Reedsburg Area Medical Center
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Officials in Sauk County are warning residents of a phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be from Medicare and appear to be calling from the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. In an alert sent to residents Wednesday, officials from the health care facility said the...
Badgers and (root) beer? UW o-line partners with Sprecher
MADISON, Wis. — The NIL deals keep rolling in for the Wisconsin football team. Thursday night the UW offensive line celebrated their partnership with Sprecher Brewing Company over a meal and a handful of craft sodas. But this isn’t just an individual partnership, Sprecher teamed up with the entire...
Grade A dairy products judged at Madison College amid World Dairy Expo
MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday was milk, cottage cheese, yogurt and sour cream day at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest at Madison College. Judging for those Grade A dairy products was held Wednesday. The three-day expo started in 2003 and is the only one in the world that features a full array of dairy products.
Reduced hours, two hour wait times as Sun Prairie struggles to provide ride share service
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Some people in Sun Prairie just want to get to the doctor, school, or grocery store but instead they finding themselves waiting as a city sponsored Taxi service struggles to keep up with demand. The city of Sun Prairie hiring Running Inc. a few years...
Police: Avoid area of SE Madison due to domestic disturbance; no immediate threat to neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night is related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers are responding to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involves adult family members.
Automatic sprinkler puts out fire at Memorial Union
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at UW’s Memorial Union could have been a lot worse, if not for an automatic sprinkler. Crews were sent to the Union Sunday at around 11:40 a.m. after a fire alarm activated. Firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor kitchen. An automatic sprinkler...
Decision On Change To Lafayette County Courthouse Hours Delayed
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors have postponed a decision on whether to change the office hours for the county courthouse and other county offices. According to a report, Supervisors recently voted to postpone changing the office hours from the current 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays. Supervisor John Reichling said he is concerned that residents would expect county employees to be in their offices but instead would be frustrated by the changed office hours. Executive, Rules and Legislative Committee Chair and Supervisor Carmen McDonald said retaining and recruiting employees was part of the reason for the proposed changes, along with safety for courthouse employees who are in the building near closing time when few other employees are around. County Board Chair Jack Sauer said he was confident that a majority of courthouse employees don’t want the changes. Supervisor Lee Gill made the motion to postpone the decision until next month, and it was seconded by Supervisor Donna Flannery.
‘It’s the right thing to do’: MercyHealth South hosts community giveaway day
JANESVILLE, Wis. — MercyHealth spent part of Wednesday giving back to members of the community at their South clinic who need a little extra assistance. The clinic hosted a giveaway yard sale, with items like kids clothes, school supplies and toys available to community members free of charge. “This...
Janesville Police annual report shows traffic deaths nearly tripled in 2021
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are setting new goals for public safety in a place that affects just about everyone. Newly released this week, the department’s annual report highlighted a trend of increasing danger on the road. From 2020 to 2021, the department saw a 19% jump in...
Richland County law enforcement searching for whoever caused ‘extensive property damage’ at fairgrounds
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county’s fairgrounds over the weekend, causing “extensive property damage.”. In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at...
Showing support: Wisconsin groups continue aiding Ukrainian refugees as war reaches six month mark
MADISON, Wis. — As Ukraine marks six months since Russia began its invasion, groups in Wisconsin are continuing to do what they can to support the eastern European country. Wednesday is the anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union and six months since Russia’s invasion started.
Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say
DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time later and took them into custody without incident.
‘My personal space had really been violated’: Madison business owners ‘ecstatic’ by alleged serial burglar’s arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they announced Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
