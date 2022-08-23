ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina woman, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman died Monday morning after her son set her ablaze, the Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed.

Responding officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker on the porch of her home just before 11 a.m., WGHP reported.

The woman had been set on fire, and officers were able to extinguish the flames, the TV station reported.

Investigators determined that the woman’s son, 48-year-old James Parker, was upset with her and doused his mother with gasoline before setting her on fire, WFMY reported.

Joanna Parker was transported to an area hospital where she later died, police confirmed in a news release.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, James Parker was charged with murder and remained in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond Monday night, WGHP reported.

