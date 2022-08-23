Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Sanford Health breaks ground on transformative Virtual Care Center
BEMIDJI, Minn. - Today, Sanford Health broke ground on the state-of-the art Sanford Virtual Care Center, a 60,000 square foot facility that will change the way care is delivered to rural America and serve as a hub for a network of virtual clinics and telehealth services. Construction will begin immediately...
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
kvrr.com
Epilepsy Foundation of MN raises money & awareness in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota hosts a walk at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead to share support and resources with people with the disorder. The eight walks across the state are the biggest fundraising events of the year. The foundation is praising the Seizure Smart Schools Act...
kvrr.com
Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools. Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12. That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021. West Fargo welcomed...
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: Otter Tail county teens document return of ‘normal life’; North Mankato painter’s landscapes honor Minnesota
Nancy XiáoRong Valentine is a visual artist in Underwood, and she was deeply moved by the exhibit, "Return to Normal? COVID Diaries from Local Youth" at the Otter Tail County Historical Society in Fergus Falls, Minn. The exhibition by five high school students and one college student uses a...
kvrr.com
Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Hires Executive Director
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Museum just hired its first Executive Director, Josey Balenger. Balenger has worked in philanthropy and at the Science Museum of Minnesota. The project has been in the works since 2018. Right now,...
valleynewslive.com
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
kfgo.com
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
kvrr.com
North Dakota officials to review hemp house sustainability in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An experiment near downtown Fargo centers around two homes sitting next to each other. The purpose of these homes is for research material. One of them is made out of hemp. The other is made out of conventional wood frames covered by that classic white house wrap material.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS REMINDING COLLEGE STUDENTS AND NEW APARTMENT OWNERS TO BE CAREFUL OF BED BUGS
With fall approaching in a matter of weeks and schools and colleges dorms opening, the Polk County Public Health Department is reminding everyone that bed bugs can be a major issue in college dorms and apartments and has some hints on what you can do to keep yourself safe them before you move into your new dorm or room.
kvrr.com
Trailer Hauling Hay Catches Fire South Of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A trailer hauling hay catches fire south of Fargo. The fire happened at 88th Ave. South and South University Drive. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup loaded with hay bales going from Wild Rice to Glyndon caught fire just before 6:30 Tuesday night.
valleynewslive.com
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a local hotel in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue S., early Monday morning, after a man was found unresponsive in a hot tub. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the 59-year-old man died. Authorities say it is believed the...
kvrr.com
State leaders break ground on new Casselton soybean plant
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — State leaders like Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer came to Central Cass High School to celebrate after they and other project leaders break ground of a soybean plant near the school. Both the North Dakota and Minnesota Soybean Processors teams...
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
valleynewslive.com
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
Comments / 0