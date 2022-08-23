ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Sanford Health breaks ground on transformative Virtual Care Center

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Today, Sanford Health broke ground on the state-of-the art Sanford Virtual Care Center, a 60,000 square foot facility that will change the way care is delivered to rural America and serve as a hub for a network of virtual clinics and telehealth services. Construction will begin immediately...
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Epilepsy Foundation of MN raises money & awareness in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota hosts a walk at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead to share support and resources with people with the disorder. The eight walks across the state are the biggest fundraising events of the year. The foundation is praising the Seizure Smart Schools Act...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools. Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12. That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021. West Fargo welcomed...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Hires Executive Director

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Museum just hired its first Executive Director, Josey Balenger. Balenger has worked in philanthropy and at the Science Museum of Minnesota. The project has been in the works since 2018. Right now,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
PERHAM, MN
kvrr.com

House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
ELLENDALE, ND
kvrr.com

Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
kvrr.com

Trailer Hauling Hay Catches Fire South Of Fargo

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A trailer hauling hay catches fire south of Fargo. The fire happened at 88th Ave. South and South University Drive. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup loaded with hay bales going from Wild Rice to Glyndon caught fire just before 6:30 Tuesday night.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a local hotel in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue S., early Monday morning, after a man was found unresponsive in a hot tub. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the 59-year-old man died. Authorities say it is believed the...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

State leaders break ground on new Casselton soybean plant

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — State leaders like Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer came to Central Cass High School to celebrate after they and other project leaders break ground of a soybean plant near the school. Both the North Dakota and Minnesota Soybean Processors teams...
CASSELTON, ND
AG Week

American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest

American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Five Below in Fargo to open September 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
FARGO, ND

