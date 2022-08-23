Read full article on original website
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps stalled 1969 Corvette in Hamptons
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was seen helping a motorist in a stalled 1969 yellow Corvette in the Hamptons over the weekend, sources exclusively tell Page Six. The former politician has a history with muscle cars himself, and even reportedly worked as a tow-truck driver while attending law school. Spies told us that the yellow classic sports car was stopped on Route 114 in East Hampton. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Cuomo] jumped it with cables,” one source said. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.” Later in the day Andrew and...
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border
Immigrants transported from Texas to Manhattan -Jan Faolwarczny/Unsplash. To help relieve Texas border towns from the overwhelming influx of illegal crossings, Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of immigrants to New York.
Adams calls TX Gov. Abbott anti-American after NY Post op-ed on migrant bussing to NYC
Mayor Eric Adams slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as anti-American after Abbott penned an op-ed in the New York Post on Tuesday attacking Adams as part of an ongoing fight over Texas’ bussing of migrants to New York City.
NYPD cop asks SCOTUS to pause city's vaccine mandate
The detective says Mayor Eric Adams' decision to exempt athletes and performers proves the mandate is an arbitrary rule.
