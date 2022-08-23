MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a man in connection to two different armed robberies that took place at a Zaxby's and a Chick-fil-A in Milton. Milton Police said the armed robbery at the Zaxby's happened at 13788 Highway 9 on Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m. A man forced two women, who worked at the fast food restaurant, back into the building and demanded cash, according to the police department.

