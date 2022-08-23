ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man arrested in connection to Atlanta shooting that injured toddler

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler outside of a barbershop in Atlanta on Aug. 3 has been arrested and identified as Kentavious Wright. Atlanta police officials said a father and his son were leaving a barbershop at the 1200 block...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sandy Springs, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta police release new video of suspect in deadly Midtown shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released a new body camera video of a woman being taken into custody in a deadly triple shooting in Midtown on Monday. According to police, the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours later and taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Members#Home Invasions#Violent Crime
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Milton Police are searching for this person in Zaxby's, Chick-fil-A armed robberies

MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a man in connection to two different armed robberies that took place at a Zaxby's and a Chick-fil-A in Milton. Milton Police said the armed robbery at the Zaxby's happened at 13788 Highway 9 on Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m. A man forced two women, who worked at the fast food restaurant, back into the building and demanded cash, according to the police department.
MILTON, GA
CBS 46

14-year-old shot and killed in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Atlanta. According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1046 Fayetteville Road SE. When officers got there they found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 46

Two people shot, one killed in Johns Creek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person has died and another was injured after being shot in Johns Creek. Johns Creek police officers responded to a call about an unknown disturbance at a home on Bramshill Drive at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
CBS 46

Law firm consulted by alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter releases statement

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman suspected of killing 2 and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta reportedly visited a home in Ansley Park before being dropped off at the airport, according to the taxi driver who picked her up after the shootings. The lawyer has been identified as Finch McCranie...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
DUNWOODY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Police continue to search for 24-year-old woman missing nearly a month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is still requesting the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 on July 30, 2022. She is described as 5′04 in height and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy