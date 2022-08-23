Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus Atlanta
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
CBS 46
Man arrested in connection to Atlanta shooting that injured toddler
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler outside of a barbershop in Atlanta on Aug. 3 has been arrested and identified as Kentavious Wright. Atlanta police officials said a father and his son were leaving a barbershop at the 1200 block...
CBS 46
Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
‘She was calm.’ Taxi driver describes suspected Midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He said Monday afternoon that he thought it was a normal...
CBS 46
Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
CBS 46
Atlanta police release new video of suspect in deadly Midtown shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released a new body camera video of a woman being taken into custody in a deadly triple shooting in Midtown on Monday. According to police, the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours later and taken into custody without incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
Milton Police are searching for this person in Zaxby's, Chick-fil-A armed robberies
MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a man in connection to two different armed robberies that took place at a Zaxby's and a Chick-fil-A in Milton. Milton Police said the armed robbery at the Zaxby's happened at 13788 Highway 9 on Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m. A man forced two women, who worked at the fast food restaurant, back into the building and demanded cash, according to the police department.
CBS 46
14-year-old shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Atlanta. According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1046 Fayetteville Road SE. When officers got there they found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
CBS 46
Why were Atlanta police officers charged so quickly in Rayshard Brooks’ death?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were originally charged in 2020 with lightning speed by the previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. The two officers were charged within 5 days of the death of Rayshard Brooks during an encounter with the officers. Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Two people shot, one killed in Johns Creek
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person has died and another was injured after being shot in Johns Creek. Johns Creek police officers responded to a call about an unknown disturbance at a home on Bramshill Drive at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot.
CBS 46
19-year-old Stone Mountain man arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Stone Mountain in July. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Tremale Leeshon Hester at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia on Tuesday. Officials say an arrest warrant...
Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place. Police said...
CBS 46
Law firm consulted by alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter releases statement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman suspected of killing 2 and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta reportedly visited a home in Ansley Park before being dropped off at the airport, according to the taxi driver who picked her up after the shootings. The lawyer has been identified as Finch McCranie...
CBS 46
Fake priest wanted for rape in Dunwoody arrested in Missouri
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who was wanted for posing as a priest and raping women in Dunwoody has been arrested in Missouri, according to Dunwoody Police Department. According to a press release, Dunwoody PD detectives received information that 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson might be in St. Louis, Missouri. They reached out to police in the area and he was located and arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
CBS 46
Atlanta Police continue to search for 24-year-old woman missing nearly a month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is still requesting the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 on July 30, 2022. She is described as 5′04 in height and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.
fox5atlanta.com
Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video
ATLANTA - The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday. Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died. "When I...
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
Comments / 1