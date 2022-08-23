Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Malaysian bank works on crypto-friendly ‘super app’ with Ant Group tech
Malaysia continues accelerating its pace of cryptocurrency adoption as one of the major local banks is moving into cryptocurrency trading as part of its default banking offerings. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, one of the largest private investment banks with more than 500,000 customers, has partnered with China’s tech giant Ant...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius calls out Prime Trust in court, alleging firm didn't turn over $17M in crypto
Crypto lending platform Celsius Network has filed a lawsuit claiming that custodian Prime Trust failed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, Celsius’ legal team brought a complaint against Prime Trust, alleging the company did not return $17 million worth of crypto assets in June 2021 when it terminated its relationship with the lending firm. According to Celsius, Prime Trust acted as crypto custodian for New York- and Washington-based users from 2020 through mid-2021, returning $119 million in crypto following the end of the business arrangement but holding back some funds: 398 Bitcoin (BTC), 3,740 Ether (ETH), 2,261,448 USD Coin (USDC) and 196,268 Celsius (CEL).
CoinTelegraph
What crashed the crypto relief rally? | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss some of the main factors that contributed to the collapse of this bear market rally. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Bitcoin (BTC) to lose $21K...
CoinTelegraph
Certain regulatory clarity could be 'hugely detrimental' for crypto, says former CFPB director
Kathy Kraninger, former director of the United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, said while many in crypto have complained about the lack of regulatory clarity in the country, the legal gray area has afforded the industry opportunities. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Kraninger said Congressional action on dividing the roles...
CoinTelegraph
Australia’s markets regulator to prioritize shielding citizens from crypto harm
Australia’s financial regulator, Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has pledged to put crypto assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) firmly in its sights over the next four years. According to ASIC’s newly released “Corporate Plan” released on Tuesday, the financial regulator said it will be focusing on “digitally enabled...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Elon Musk told staff at his brain-chip company Neuralink he's frustrated with their slow progress, report says
Elon Musk told Neuralink staff he's frustrated with the company's slow progress, Reuters reported. Musk, a Neuralink cofounder, recently approached rival Synchron about a deal, Reuters said. Synchron this year beat Neuralink to the first human trials of brain interface tech. Elon Musk is reportedly growing frustrated with slow progress...
No longer willing to work as long as his staff, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund steps down
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is losing a co-CEO after Sam Trabucco said he had reached a point in life where other things were important beyond work, like boats. After just a year at the helm, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sits at range high as realized price sparks BTC 'macro signal'
Bitcoin (BTC) inched closer to $22,000 on Aug. 25 as realized price provided the next major hurdle for bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD grinding higher overnight to come face to face with $21,700. That level, coinciding with realized price, had marked the key flip zone...
New Twitter Whistleblower’s Claims That Company Cares More About User Growth Than Removing Bots Could Help Elon Musk
Twitter’s former head of security claimed in a whistleblower complaint that the social media platform had major security deficiencies and that it prioritized user growth over combatting spam, The Washington Post and CNN report. Peiter Zatko — the former security chief who was previously a successful hacker known as...
CAR AND DRIVER
Billions of Scam Phone Calls to U.S. Consumers Are Mostly Pushing Car Warranties
It's amazing to contemplate, but scammers are responsible for making at least a billion phone calls per month—and maybe far more. One study says it is more like 100 billion so far this year. That's billion with a B. The most common scam type attempted to get people to...
Chinese behemoth Pinduoduo to take on Amazon in US – with even worse labor practices
Americans addicted to Amazon could soon be wooed by a Chinese tech giant most of them have never heard of. Pinduoduo is planning to expand its reach to the US next month, according to reports in Bloomberg and Reuters. The company is known for delivering goods at rock-bottom prices – while putting its employees through conditions that a prominent labor activist says should horrify Americans.
Engineer admits stealing Apple Car trade secrets before trying to flee to work for rivals in China
Xiaolang Zhang faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for downloading secret documents and stealing circuit boards.
Mehmet Oz says he'll be 'tough on China' as a senator. But a 2013 announcement from a Chinese health tech company offers a different perspective.
Throughout his US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has reserved some of his strongest criticism for China — and those who'd court the communist nation. "Dr. Oz believes the United States has failed to respond to the global Chinese threat," states the "Get Tough on China"...
The internet hated Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion’ metaverse selfie, so he made another one
Mark Zuckerberg posted a new and improved metaverse selfie this weekend after he was widely criticized on social media for a digital selfie he took last week to promote the launch of his metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attracted a flurry...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
U.S. adds seven China-related entities to export control list
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase, whose CEO called most politics a 'distraction', launches voter registration tool
Coinbase, a crypto exchange whose CEO previously said it doesn’t “advocate for any particular causes or candidates internally that are unrelated to our mission,” has launched a voter registration portal as part of a crypto policy education initiative. In a Thursday blog post, Coinbase chief policy officer...
CoinTelegraph
Amendments to US commercial code differentiate crypto and ‘electronic money’
A joint committee of the United States's Uniform Law Commission (ULC) and the American Law Institute (ALI) finalized amendments to the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), regulating the specifics of digital asset transactions and crypto-as-collateral secured financings. The amendments are “recommended for enactment in all the States,” although each case of...
