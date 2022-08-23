ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Malaysian bank works on crypto-friendly ‘super app’ with Ant Group tech

Malaysia continues accelerating its pace of cryptocurrency adoption as one of the major local banks is moving into cryptocurrency trading as part of its default banking offerings. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, one of the largest private investment banks with more than 500,000 customers, has partnered with China’s tech giant Ant...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Celsius calls out Prime Trust in court, alleging firm didn't turn over $17M in crypto

Crypto lending platform Celsius Network has filed a lawsuit claiming that custodian Prime Trust failed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, Celsius’ legal team brought a complaint against Prime Trust, alleging the company did not return $17 million worth of crypto assets in June 2021 when it terminated its relationship with the lending firm. According to Celsius, Prime Trust acted as crypto custodian for New York- and Washington-based users from 2020 through mid-2021, returning $119 million in crypto following the end of the business arrangement but holding back some funds: 398 Bitcoin (BTC), 3,740 Ether (ETH), 2,261,448 USD Coin (USDC) and 196,268 Celsius (CEL).
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

What crashed the crypto relief rally? | Find out now on The Market Report

On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss some of the main factors that contributed to the collapse of this bear market rally. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Bitcoin (BTC) to lose $21K...
STOCKS
#Smart Contract#Hacking#Web3 Technology#Cointelegraph#Cryptorecruit#Defi#Morpho Labs Paul Frambot#Cryptocurrency Jobs
CoinTelegraph

Australia’s markets regulator to prioritize shielding citizens from crypto harm

Australia’s financial regulator, Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has pledged to put crypto assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) firmly in its sights over the next four years. According to ASIC’s newly released “Corporate Plan” released on Tuesday, the financial regulator said it will be focusing on “digitally enabled...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin sits at range high as realized price sparks BTC 'macro signal'

Bitcoin (BTC) inched closer to $22,000 on Aug. 25 as realized price provided the next major hurdle for bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD grinding higher overnight to come face to face with $21,700. That level, coinciding with realized price, had marked the key flip zone...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Chinese behemoth Pinduoduo to take on Amazon in US – with even worse labor practices

Americans addicted to Amazon could soon be wooed by a Chinese tech giant most of them have never heard of. Pinduoduo is planning to expand its reach to the US next month, according to reports in Bloomberg and Reuters. The company is known for delivering goods at rock-bottom prices – while putting its employees through conditions that a prominent labor activist says should horrify Americans.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Mehmet Oz says he'll be 'tough on China' as a senator. But a 2013 announcement from a Chinese health tech company offers a different perspective.

Throughout his US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has reserved some of his strongest criticism for China — and those who'd court the communist nation. "Dr. Oz believes the United States has failed to respond to the global Chinese threat," states the "Get Tough on China"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CoinTelegraph

Amendments to US commercial code differentiate crypto and ‘electronic money’

A joint committee of the United States's Uniform Law Commission (ULC) and the American Law Institute (ALI) finalized amendments to the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), regulating the specifics of digital asset transactions and crypto-as-collateral secured financings. The amendments are “recommended for enactment in all the States,” although each case of...
ECONOMY

