H.S. Roundup: Lady Gales’ cross country team wins OHSAA Early Season meet

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
CROSS COUNTRY

Lady Gales place first: The Lady Gales competed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Early Season meet. The Gales competed in the 2.15-mile race and took first out of 11 teams.

The Gales placed five in the top 15. The Gales were led by freshman Harper Allen, who placed first out of 138 runners. Sophomore Ava Parrett was third, senior Riley Spangler was sixth, freshman Lily Carpico was 10th, and rounding out the scoring was junior Sarah Johnson in 15th.

Strong performances were had by Bella Specht in 38th, Lilly Neighborgall in 42nd, Audrey McFarland in 68th, Lily Layne in 76th, Alia Hopple in 83rd, Krysta Stiers in 111, Annabelle Whitacre in 115th, Mercedes Sherrick in 130, and Zoe Fullen in 131st. The Lady Gales next compete at the Northmont Invitational on Saturday.

Fisher Catholic competes in Early Season meet: The Irish boys and girls participated in the OHSAA Early Season meet at Fortress Obetz.

The Irish girls placed 26th out of 31 teams. Leading the Irish was junior Ruby Hagy, who placed 56th with a time of 23:39 and Junior Ava Albert placed 71st with a time of 24:07. Other Irish runners were Lillia Funk-27:20-172nd, Marie Hampshire-28:29-197th and Abigail Crabtree-28:48-202nd.

The Irish Boys finished sixth out of 35 teams. The Irish were senior Noah Sharp, who placed 21st with a time of 17:29 and Junior Jack Gentile placed 27th with a time of 17:39. Other Irish runners were Roman Funk-18:38-56th, Alex Ristae-19:21-81st, Nathan Krile-19:28-94th, Landon Funk-20:47-151st, Daschel Neighbor-21:13-170th, Reece Hagy-21:28, 182nd, Austin Brown-23:35-255th, Jake Taylor-25:09-282nd, Isaac Hill-28:07-307th, Liam Hoch- 29:08-313th and Anthony Teti-29:19-314th.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fairfield Union 5, Warren 1: The Falcons broke open a close game and cruised to a convincing non-conference win.

Grace Warthman and Kylie McMahon scored two goals each and Rachael Warthman scored one goal and had an assist. Hannah George and Jillian Wilkinson had one assist each and Isabella Neal finished with one save in goal.

GIRLS GOLF

Bloom-Carroll 209, Fairfield Union 225: The Falcons fell short in their Mid-State League-Buckeye match against the Bulldogs at Pine Hill Golf Course.

Abby Evans was low Falcon with a 50, followed by Brooke Brown (51), Chloe Barlow (55) and Grace Dye (69).

TENNIS

Lancaster 5, Marion Harding 0: The Lady Gales cruised to a shutout win over the Presidents in the first round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches’ team tournament.

At No. 1 singles, Gracyn Gagne won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles, Hannah Sheets won 6-3, 6-1, and at No. 3 singles, Lancaster won (default court). At No. doubles, Andi Green and Gracie Stuart won 6-2, 6-3 and at No. 2 doubles, Kynlee Baer and Ava Reid won 7-6, 6-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lancaster 7, Oxford-Talawanda 0: The Lady Gales cruised in their win over Talawanda as Rese Poston scored three goals, Lily Stoughton had two goals, while Kendall Brown and Claire Loudon scored one goal each. Allie Locke and Brianna Holt combined for a shutout in goal. On Monday, the Lady Gales fell 2-0 against Granville.

#Girls Soccer#Field Hockey
