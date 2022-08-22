Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Teenager charged for shooting at vehicle in St. Francois County
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager faces criminal charges for shooting at a moving vehicle in St. Francois County earlier this year. Prosecutors have charged Damian Ingram, 17, with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in the investigation.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
2022 High School Football Preview
Mid Rivers Newsmagazine reached out to area coaches and asked them to share their insights into the coming season. Here’s a look at the teams in alphabetical order. 2021 record: 8-3. Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II: 1-1 Players to watch this season:. • Defensive end/running back Jamond Mathis, who...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI
An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Homeless advocates concerned over new panhandling laws
Several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their pan-handling laws making it illegal to ask for money on the street.
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
St. Louis County police lieutenant charged with double-dipping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A veteran St. Louis County police lieutenant and former internal affairs commander on Friday was charged with a felony after police and prosecutors said he double-dipped while on duty for the St. Louis County police department. Lt. Johnathan Cunningham faces one count of stealing...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
