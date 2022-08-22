ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Garth Brooks Coming Back To Missouri in October to Open New Venue

Garth Brooks is coming back to Missouri on October 1. The grand opening of the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri is going to open with one of the biggest country artists of all time. It was first reported by themusicuniverse.com that Garth will be opening up the 50,000-seat venue which shows off Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Tickets are $98.95 all-inclusive and are on sale now.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
2022 High School Football Preview

Mid Rivers Newsmagazine reached out to area coaches and asked them to share their insights into the coming season. Here’s a look at the teams in alphabetical order. 2021 record: 8-3. Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II: 1-1 Players to watch this season:. • Defensive end/running back Jamond Mathis, who...
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI

An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
