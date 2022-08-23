ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Yardbarker

Yankees Battling Through Injuries, Slumps In Miserable August

Prior to the All-Star break, the New York Yankees appeared to be heading towards an unparalleled season, leading the Major Leagues with a 64-28 record and the AL East by 13 games, but since then they have stumbled to the point where their prospects for reaching the World Series for the first time in 13 years now are in serious doubt.
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Pinstripe Alley

How long has the slump actually been?

We all have seen the dramatic slump the Yankees have endured after a start that conjured visions of 1998. It seems like they have played poor ball for two months, with the Division lead having been cut in half in the process. Today, I want to look at this slump with a different eye. How long has it really gone on, and how bad is it?
FanSided

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge finally got a challenge

Sometimes, competition gets the best of you. Max Scherzer must be borderline-uncomfortably competitive, at least on days he pitches. He’s built a legend that stands up to just about anyone’s in the history of the game — pitching with a black eye, screaming at managers, relief pitching in the World Series while nearly unable to turn his head. He’s going into the Hall of Fame, he rarely lets his competitive nature get the best of him.
