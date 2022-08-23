Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
3 MLB owners who should sell their teams after Arte Moreno
With Arte Moreno exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, it opens up pandora’s box — who else should sell their teams?. In an ideal world, all baseball team owners would care. When you have a certain amount of money, why not invest it into your product, thus making it…better?
Aaron Judge crushes 48th home run, Yankees' bullpen closes door on Mets
Aaron Judge came through for the New York Yankees again on Tuesday night. Judge hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to get the scoring started for the Yankees. It was Judge's 48th home run, and it traveled 453 feet to left field.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman’s Favorite Player Is Probably Yours Too
Freddie Freeman and his family had a busy day on Monday, making stops at two Los Angeles-area schools as part of the Dodgers Love LA Community Tour. The Freemans first visited Solano Avenue Elementary School just a few blocks northeast of Dodger Stadium, then they headed a few miles southeast to Garfield High School in East L.A.
Yardbarker
Yankees Battling Through Injuries, Slumps In Miserable August
Prior to the All-Star break, the New York Yankees appeared to be heading towards an unparalleled season, leading the Major Leagues with a 64-28 record and the AL East by 13 games, but since then they have stumbled to the point where their prospects for reaching the World Series for the first time in 13 years now are in serious doubt.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September
We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Dodgers News: Tim Kurkjian Believes 2022 Dodgers Team is an All-Time LA Squad
Long time MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian makes some intriguing thoughts for this years Dodgers team
Pinstripe Alley
How long has the slump actually been?
We all have seen the dramatic slump the Yankees have endured after a start that conjured visions of 1998. It seems like they have played poor ball for two months, with the Division lead having been cut in half in the process. Today, I want to look at this slump with a different eye. How long has it really gone on, and how bad is it?
Rangers Owner: Ready to Spend on 'Needs' for 2023
Texas team owner Ray Davis said that, despite the changes in the organization, everyone know what the team needs next season.
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge finally got a challenge
Sometimes, competition gets the best of you. Max Scherzer must be borderline-uncomfortably competitive, at least on days he pitches. He’s built a legend that stands up to just about anyone’s in the history of the game — pitching with a black eye, screaming at managers, relief pitching in the World Series while nearly unable to turn his head. He’s going into the Hall of Fame, he rarely lets his competitive nature get the best of him.
