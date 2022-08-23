Read full article on original website
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
New downtown bears, student-made banners hit the streets of Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, officials in Pikeville were on the hunt for local artists to design new downtown bears. Now, some of these designs have come to life and have been placed all over the city’s streets. “We had an overwhelming number of applications, and it was...
Get your furr-ever friend at Clear the Shelters this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s every animal lover’s favorite weekend…. “We’re super excited, Clear The Shelters is this weekend,” said Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Adoption Center Manager Brandon Taylor. Saturday and Sunday, participating local animal shelters are offering half off adoption fees in an effort...
Section of Glasgow Public Square to close for concert Friday
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind the public that streets around the square in downtown Glasgow will start closing tomorrow for an event. GPD stated the closure will be due to the Warren Zeiders concert on Friday, Aug. 26. Please use caution if you travel...
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
Things to Do in Bowling Green, Kentucky This Weekend
If you want to have a fun and exciting weekend, here are some ideas of things to do in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The third largest city in Kentucky has plenty of attractions for families, including museums, live music venues, and adventure activities. Plus, there are plenty of mouthwatering food choices, as well as a plethora of outdoor activities and scenic views. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to keep you entertained in Bowling Green this weekend.
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
Search underway for inmate who walked away from Floyd County work detail
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for an inmate on the run in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Floyd County Detention Center says an inmate identified as Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, KY, walked away from a work detail cutting grass at a local golf course at approximately 10:20 a.m. this morning, Thursday, […]
VIDEO: NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be held in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This September the Bowling Green-Warren County Chapter will be hosting the Kentucky NAACP’s state convention. The event will take place on Sept. 16-17 at WKU’s Student Downing Union. The event will be open to all NAACP members and guests. Attendees who are 25...
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
Chaney’s Dairy Barn planning huge expansion! Ice cream lovers, rejoice!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You might have heard by now that Chaney’s Dairy Barn brought home a plaque for their gold medal award at the Kentucky State Fair – a prize for their best premium ice cream. News 40 caught up with the 4th generation owner Carl...
National Park Service celebrates 106 years & Mammoth Cave now 50 years world’s longest cave
CAVE CITY, Ky. – The National Park Service turns 106 years old Thursday. The NPS conserves over 420 parks in the U.S. Many of those spots in nature are a huge draw for Kentuckians who love the outdoors. Our Commonwealth is home to a national park, two national historic...
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
Glasgow/Barren sees record breaking hospitality amidst pandemic
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow and Barren County are home to several outdoor adventure spaces and peaceful landscapes… which is what many folks craved while being shut indoors during the height of the pandemic. In 2021, the county’s tourism industry generated nearly 900 jobs and can boast more than...
