Bowling Green, KY

wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Get your furr-ever friend at Clear the Shelters this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s every animal lover’s favorite weekend…. “We’re super excited, Clear The Shelters is this weekend,” said Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Adoption Center Manager Brandon Taylor. Saturday and Sunday, participating local animal shelters are offering half off adoption fees in an effort...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Section of Glasgow Public Square to close for concert Friday

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind the public that streets around the square in downtown Glasgow will start closing tomorrow for an event. GPD stated the closure will be due to the Warren Zeiders concert on Friday, Aug. 26. Please use caution if you travel...
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
HAZARD, KY
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Bowling Green, Kentucky This Weekend

If you want to have a fun and exciting weekend, here are some ideas of things to do in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The third largest city in Kentucky has plenty of attractions for families, including museums, live music venues, and adventure activities. Plus, there are plenty of mouthwatering food choices, as well as a plethora of outdoor activities and scenic views. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to keep you entertained in Bowling Green this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSAZ

SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County. “We realized that not everybody is decent people and that’s what we had here, people not being decent and looking out for their neighbors and just taking advantage of people when they’ve just lost everything, they’ve had you know, trying to steal what little bit they do have left,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow/Barren sees record breaking hospitality amidst pandemic

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow and Barren County are home to several outdoor adventure spaces and peaceful landscapes… which is what many folks craved while being shut indoors during the height of the pandemic. In 2021, the county’s tourism industry generated nearly 900 jobs and can boast more than...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

