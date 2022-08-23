ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco police arrest 3 people in connection to Wendy's shooting

By Annie Gimbel
 3 days ago

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police arrested three people in connection to a shooting at a local Wendy's restaurant.

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m., Frisco Police received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Wendy's in the 5500-block of Eldorado Parkway.

Based upon vehicle information and video evidence, Frisco detectives identified the suspect as Christian Ellis, 19, of Glenn Heights.  He was subsequently arrested on Friday, August 19, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Two other men in the car, Tyran McLeod, 19, and Shaquita Glaspie, 33, both of Little Elm, were also arrested and charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine up to $4,000.

Responding officers learned a customer in the drive-thru was unhappy with their order, then entered the store and began arguing with staff. Following the dispute, police said the customer returned to his car where he retrieved a pistol and fired into the front of the location before fleeing.  No one was struck by the gunfire and damage was limited to the establishment.

The bond for Ellis was set at $100,000, which was posted resulting in his release.  The bond for McLeod was set at $5,000, which was posted resulting in his release.

The bond for Glaspie was set at $5,000, and she was transported to the Collin County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

