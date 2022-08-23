Read full article on original website
KXLY
One last round of storms tonight – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Thunderstorms in the Inland Northwest will continue to rumble across the northern Washington mountains and Idaho Panhandle regions through midnight. Some storms will come with gusty winds and hail. Almost all storms tonight will have a lot of lightning, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. This...
A chance for isolated thunderstorms once again. -Emily
Showers and thunderstorms make their way out of our region, for a refreshing start to our Thursday morning. Looking ahead, here are the 4 things you need to know. We’ll be warming up nicely with mostly sunny skies over the next few hours. We’re in the mid-70s by 10 AM with highs across the region this afternoon in the mid to upper-80s.
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: More scattered thunderstorms Thursday
Since Monday, scattered thunderstorms have peppered in Inland Northwest and the same weather system - a cut off low pressure - is still moving through the Inland Northwest today. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have already developed during the early morning hours around Spokane Valley and Sandpoint. But like...
KXLY
More thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight – Kris
It’s been a busy Wednesday for thunderstorms over parts of the Inland Northwest, including north Spokane. The threat of storms will continue through the evening and into early Thursday morning. The storms will be slow-moving and capable of producing especially heavy rain. There’s also still a chance that a few of the storms could become severe over extreme eastern Washington and into the Idaho Panhandle. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for northeastern Washington and the central and northern Idaho Panhandle until 10:00 tonight.
spotonidaho.com
Thunderstorms expected today with wind, hail and rain (Video)
Spokane and other parts of the Inland Northwest could see thunderstorms in the afternoon. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
KXLY
Isolated storms will continue through the evening – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolated storms will continue across the region through the evening. Slow-moving storms bring strong wind, minor to moderate hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. With this, there is a Flood Watch in effect through late tonight. Far eastern Washington & North Idaho will bear the brunt of this.
FOX 28 Spokane
Thunderstorms linger in the forecast
Isolated chances of thunderstorms are expected to linger throughout the day, with the most likely scenario for stronger storms this afternoon in the northeast mountains of Washington, Idaho and Montana. Daytime highs will be a bit warmer, popping up into the low to mid 90’s. An area of low...
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
Two I-90 lanes to close temporarily for concrete and pothole repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near the Spokane International Airport should expect nightly delays over the next few days. Crews from the Washington Department of Transportation will close the left two lanes from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street for concrete and pothole repairs. Repairs begin Sunday,...
Construction on N. Monroe Street in Spokane starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash.— If you’re out on the road near or on North Monroe Street, you should prepare for delays to your commute. Construction is set to begin on Monday for North Monroe Street between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue. Crews will be doing grind and overlay payment maintenance work just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
Sandpoint Reader
The bear in the yard
One evening my mom opened the front door at our home in West Yellowstone, Mont., to head out and meet up with some friends. After taking one step out the door, she promptly turned around, came back in the house, and closed the door. “Did you forget something?” my dad...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Spokane 2022
Known for being the birthplace of Bing Crosby, Father’s Day and for providing a backdrop to a famous rap song (Macklemore’s Downtown was filmed here), Spokane – often nicknamed The Lilac City due to its many purple blooms – is Washington state’s second biggest community.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
Friends of Manito fall plant sale returns Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Friends of Manito fall plant sale returns on Saturday. The plant sale helps raise funds for projects and activities that support Manito Park. This year’s sale will include a wide selection of perennials and house plants, as well as handmade home and decor. Plants...
Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
