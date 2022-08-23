Showers and thunderstorms make their way out of our region, for a refreshing start to our Thursday morning. Looking ahead, here are the 4 things you need to know. We’ll be warming up nicely with mostly sunny skies over the next few hours. We’re in the mid-70s by 10 AM with highs across the region this afternoon in the mid to upper-80s.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO