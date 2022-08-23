Read full article on original website
‘This is a big setback’: Automatic recount likely, but Hillsborough Co. tax referendum vote may be no
Although a recount is likely, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis was not optimistic Wednesday about voters passing a millage tax that would help fund teacher salaries.
floridapolitics.com
Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats
Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
Pasco County school board referendum wins bid to raise taxes for teacher raises
Pasco County voters have voted yes on the school board referendum, which will give the Pasco school board a financial boost through an increase in property taxes.
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
‘Nothing is final’: Hillsborough County tax referendum faces ‘automatic recount’ due to close vote
During the Florida primary, Hillsborough County voters will decide whether or not to fund $584 million to the school district over the next four years.
suncoastnews.com
Rodriguez beats Lodato in School Board District 3 race
BROOKSVILLE — Shannon Rodriguez will be the new District 3 School Board member, voters decided on Aug. 23, with a big win over incumbent Jimmy Lodato. Rodriguez got 21,695 votes, for 60.64%, while Lodato received 14,082 votes, for 39.36%. These results are unofficial, with all Hernando County precincts reporting...
fox13news.com
25 Florida school board candidates who were backed by Gov. DeSantis win in primary election
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis ran unopposed during Tuesday's Florida primary election, but he's celebrating a major victory. After throwing his support behind dozens of school board candidates, the majority of them won, including a few in Tampa Bay. DeSantis sees this as an overwhelming sign that his education...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
School Board: Nolte Unseats Fortney; Fields Returns; Sharpless Wins; Miller Faces Sessions in Runoff
Rick Nolte, who received the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and ultra-conservative organizations, unseated one-term incumbent Sara Fortney from the Polk County School Board today in an election that saw the return of 20-year School Board veteran Kay Fields and the victory of newcomer Justin Sharpless. Incumbent Lisa Miller faces a Nov. 8 runoff with Jill Sessions.
Did You Know since January 1, 2022, your Polk County Firefighters have worked 116,165.25 hours of Mandatory Overtime???
Mandatory Overtime has been used to fill 5,298 shifts so far this year. That averages out to 22.5 people forced to work on their day off every single day since the beginning of this year. Our Mandatory Overtime usage has doubled in the last year. Despite our continued efforts to...
Pasco County Schools needs your help naming its new campus
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Calling all Pasco County Schools community members, students and educators, the district is asking for your help in naming one of its newest schools. The school is under construction by the new Angeline development in Central Pasco near the Suncoast Parkway Ridge Road exit, Pasco County Schools says. The campus will be a STEM magnet school with students in sixth to 12th grade. Classrooms will be ready for students come fall 2023.
hernandosun.com
Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up
In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco continues attracting big employers
Pasco County is on the verge of adding to its mix of employment opportunities, Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council Inc. (Pasco EDC), announced at a recent Pasco County Commission meeting. “I anticipate you are going to have a couple of big wins here, before...
WMAZ
There is more help beyond $10K in student loan debt forgiveness, here's how to take advantage of it
TAMPA, Fla. — If you or someone you know will still have student loan debt after President Joe Biden's administration announced a loan forgiveness plan on Wednesday, there are some things that you can do to potentially stretch your dollars. You'll want to act fast to take advantage of...
New report shows VA has a way to go on handling harassment cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just past the walls greeting you to St. Petersburg’s VA Hospital, a former employee says what she experienced was unwanted. “Definitely crossing the line,” she said. This person who asked us to hide their identity says what happened is documented in this fact-finding...
Crooks pose as landlords to steal renters’ money, data
Renters looking for an affordable place in this red-hot housing market now have something else to worry about: crooks posing as landlords.
Lee Tops Stargel, Toledo In Florida Congressional Race
Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee cleaned up Tuesday night, winning the Republican nomination in the new 15th congressional district that sweeps across the greater Tampa Bay region. As of 9 p.m., Lee, also a former circuit judge, had 41.5 percent of the
Free Food Distribution In Pasco County Thursday, September 8
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Shady Hills United Methodist Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the Shady Hills United Methodist Church
Hernando County Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting County Residents
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are receiving complaints from Hernando County residents who have been called by a male, who identifies himself as Sergeant Wagner with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the male then tells the victim that he or she missed
