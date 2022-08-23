ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats

Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Rodriguez beats Lodato in School Board District 3 race

BROOKSVILLE — Shannon Rodriguez will be the new District 3 School Board member, voters decided on Aug. 23, with a big win over incumbent Jimmy Lodato. Rodriguez got 21,695 votes, for 60.64%, while Lodato received 14,082 votes, for 39.36%. These results are unofficial, with all Hernando County precincts reporting...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

School Board: Nolte Unseats Fortney; Fields Returns; Sharpless Wins; Miller Faces Sessions in Runoff

Rick Nolte, who received the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and ultra-conservative organizations, unseated one-term incumbent Sara Fortney from the Polk County School Board today in an election that saw the return of 20-year School Board veteran Kay Fields and the victory of newcomer Justin Sharpless. Incumbent Lisa Miller faces a Nov. 8 runoff with Jill Sessions.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco County Schools needs your help naming its new campus

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Calling all Pasco County Schools community members, students and educators, the district is asking for your help in naming one of its newest schools. The school is under construction by the new Angeline development in Central Pasco near the Suncoast Parkway Ridge Road exit, Pasco County Schools says. The campus will be a STEM magnet school with students in sixth to 12th grade. Classrooms will be ready for students come fall 2023.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
hernandosun.com

Aug. 23 2022 Hernando County Election Round Up

In the Aug. 23, 2022 election two local candidates were elected, 13 candidates will move on to the November ballot and 24 candidates were eliminated. This was an important election not only because one member of the school board and one member of the county commission were elected, but candidate options were narrowed. Despite the importance of this election, there was slightly lower voter turnout in this year’s primary than in 2020, even though there are over 4100 more eligible voters currently. In Hernando County Republican voters out numbered Democrat voters almost two-to-one.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco continues attracting big employers

Pasco County is on the verge of adding to its mix of employment opportunities, Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council Inc. (Pasco EDC), announced at a recent Pasco County Commission meeting. “I anticipate you are going to have a couple of big wins here, before...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

