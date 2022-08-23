Read full article on original website
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
The Oakland Press
Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County
Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
Mental health, teacher retention focus of Whitmer roundtable with Novi school community
NOVI, MI — How to better support students’ mental health while also looking at ways to recruit and retain K-12 teachers was the focus of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s roundtable with Novi-area parents, students and staff Wednesday, Aug. 24. The roundtable comes as part of a back-to-school tour...
Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Hire Dispatchers, Hosting Career Event
(CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. Officials say there is six to seven months of training required upon hire, which Macomb dispatch director Angela Elsey says is standard. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) The new hires will move onto call-taking training, fire and EMS dispatching, and police radio training where they begin dispatching law enforcement calls. Also included is a phase where they learn administrative duties. Esley says training is individualized. For more information and to apply, visit hrlr.macombgov.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
101 WIXX
Theme Park Closes Slide Due To Speed Issues
Belle Isle Park in Detroit had to shut down an old-school slide after people started complaining about potential injuries. The slide is old-school — eight or so lanes… all sheet metal… sliders are in clothe bags. Problem is, as sliders went over the bumps there were tossed around like rag dolls, with many people sort of roll-crashing at the bottom. The park opened the slide Friday but shut it down pretty quickly and they’re trying to figure out how to adjust the speed.
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
The Oakland Press
Four Oakland County roads to get new safety feature
Four Oakland County roads with records of slide-off crashes are getting a new safety feature. County road commission officials have agreed to add high-friction surface treatments to Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road in Holly Township and three Waterford Township roads: Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pinegrove to Hickory Lane; and two sections of Cooley Lake Road from Fleet Street to Lake Vista Street; and from South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 23, 2022: Michigan reports more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan has reported more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s an average of about nearly 2,800 cases per day. The state is also reporting an additional 135 fatalities in the past week. Wayne County – including the city of Detroit – has been put into the high level of community spread category. Residents are advised to wear a mask indoors when with other people – and wash their hands – to limit the possibility of contracting the virus.
outliermedia.org
Claims piling up for Detroit’s new low-cost water and sewer line insurance
A water and sewer line protection program endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has some residents on edge due to poor customer service and management of the optional, low-cost program. The program offers Detroit homeowners protection for water lines at $2.49 a month, for sewer lines at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County school district claims ‘no bus service’ notices was mistake
CANTON, Mich. – Some families in the Plymouth-Canton school district were surprised to learn within the past few days that bus services would not be available for their neighborhood for the upcoming school year. A letter was sent to families of students attending Workman Elementary School, which is located...
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holly man calls in bomb threats for his own house to pin blame on enemy, cops say
HOLLY, Mich. – A Holly man called in bomb threats for his own house to try to pin the blame on someone he had problems with in his neighborhood, according to authorities. Holly police officers said they began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May 2022. The caller would report that crimes and other serious emergencies were happening in a specific neighborhood, officials said.
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More former research beagles head to Ann Arbor on humane society ‘Love Train’
ANN ARBOR – More beagles are about to get another chance for a happy life in Tree Town. The dogs were pulled from a research and breeding facility in Virginia and are headed to Ann Arbor on the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Love Train. The program’s trained...
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
