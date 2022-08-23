ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County

Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Hire Dispatchers, Hosting Career Event

(CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. Officials say there is six to seven months of training required upon hire, which Macomb dispatch director Angela Elsey says is standard. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) The new hires will move onto call-taking training, fire and EMS dispatching, and police radio training where they begin dispatching law enforcement calls. Also included is a phase where they learn administrative duties. Esley says training is individualized. For more information and to apply, visit hrlr.macombgov.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Theme Park Closes Slide Due To Speed Issues

Belle Isle Park in Detroit had to shut down an old-school slide after people started complaining about potential injuries. The slide is old-school — eight or so lanes… all sheet metal… sliders are in clothe bags. Problem is, as sliders went over the bumps there were tossed around like rag dolls, with many people sort of roll-crashing at the bottom. The park opened the slide Friday but shut it down pretty quickly and they’re trying to figure out how to adjust the speed.
Four Oakland County roads to get new safety feature

Four Oakland County roads with records of slide-off crashes are getting a new safety feature. County road commission officials have agreed to add high-friction surface treatments to Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road in Holly Township and three Waterford Township roads: Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pinegrove to Hickory Lane; and two sections of Cooley Lake Road from Fleet Street to Lake Vista Street; and from South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 23, 2022: Michigan reports more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan has reported more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s an average of about nearly 2,800 cases per day. The state is also reporting an additional 135 fatalities in the past week. Wayne County – including the city of Detroit – has been put into the high level of community spread category. Residents are advised to wear a mask indoors when with other people – and wash their hands – to limit the possibility of contracting the virus.
Claims piling up for Detroit’s new low-cost water and sewer line insurance

A water and sewer line protection program endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has some residents on edge due to poor customer service and management of the optional, low-cost program. The program offers Detroit homeowners protection for water lines at $2.49 a month, for sewer lines at...
Wayne County school district claims ‘no bus service’ notices was mistake

CANTON, Mich. – Some families in the Plymouth-Canton school district were surprised to learn within the past few days that bus services would not be available for their neighborhood for the upcoming school year. A letter was sent to families of students attending Workman Elementary School, which is located...
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
Holly man calls in bomb threats for his own house to pin blame on enemy, cops say

HOLLY, Mich. – A Holly man called in bomb threats for his own house to try to pin the blame on someone he had problems with in his neighborhood, according to authorities. Holly police officers said they began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May 2022. The caller would report that crimes and other serious emergencies were happening in a specific neighborhood, officials said.
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
