(CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. Officials say there is six to seven months of training required upon hire, which Macomb dispatch director Angela Elsey says is standard. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) The new hires will move onto call-taking training, fire and EMS dispatching, and police radio training where they begin dispatching law enforcement calls. Also included is a phase where they learn administrative duties. Esley says training is individualized. For more information and to apply, visit hrlr.macombgov.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO