Jackson, NJ

ocscanner.news

JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time.
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson

Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 300 block of Cook Road. We have unconfirmed reports that the fire is coming through the roof. It is reported that all residents are accounted for. This is a developing story. We will update you on new developments if they become available.
Beach Radio

South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ROAD CONSTRUCTION

BRICK TWP PD: Please be advised there is ongoing road construction along Drum Point Road from Adamston Road through Hooper Avenue. Please use caution.
NJ.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
ocscanner.news

WALL: CAR FIRE GSP NB

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire at mile marker 95.1 on the northbound side of the garden state parkway, right shoulder. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Earlier today there was an accident at Route 37 and Northampton. We have no additional information available at this time.
