ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
Video Shows Fire Crews Battling Morris County Carnival Ride Blaze
The fierce battle between a stubborn carnival ride blaze and heroic Morris County firefighters was caught in an action-packed video clip. The fire broke out in the braking system of the trailer of the teacup ride in a carnival in the Boonton High School parking lot just before midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Boonton Fire Dept. said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson
Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 300 block of Cook Road. We have unconfirmed reports that the fire is coming through the roof. It is reported that all residents are accounted for. This is a developing story. We will update you on new developments if they become available.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue on Paris Avenue in Rockleigh shortly before 6 p.m., according to Chief...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: SMOKE IN RESIDENCE – NJNG CALLS IN FIRE DEPARTMENT
Emergency personnel are responding to the 1400 block of Green Grove Road for a report of smoke in a residence. NJ Natural Gas placed the emergency call. We will update our page should additional details become available.
South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
Looking for a road trip? Check out this Monmouth County historical site
News 12's Syma Chowdhry visits a historical site that shows New Jersey's military strength during WWII.
ocscanner.news
ATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED
Today the Little Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department Motorcycle Unit, along with several other agencies, assisted with the 2022 Atlantic City Air Show which was a huge success.
1 dead after crash involving dump truck, SUV in Montgomery County
Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side next to the SUV. Both vehicles were off the road.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: ROAD CONSTRUCTION
BRICK TWP PD: Please be advised there is ongoing road construction along Drum Point Road from Adamston Road through Hooper Avenue. Please use caution.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
Bear cubs caught on camera playing in Morris County
A group of bear cups were caught on video playing in Butler, Morris County.
Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
ocscanner.news
WALL: CAR FIRE GSP NB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire at mile marker 95.1 on the northbound side of the garden state parkway, right shoulder. Use caution in the area.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Earlier today there was an accident at Route 37 and Northampton. We have no additional information available at this time. NextATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED. About The Author. Jon Buckler on August 24, 2022 - 18:19 at 18:19. I’m sure that they were on their cellphones...
