Charlotte approves social districts within city limits

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte on Monday unanimously approved drinking on the sidewalks and streets of some Charlotte neighborhoods.

Business owners and residents in the Queen City have been waiting for months to see how the council will vote.

Now that social districts were approved, it could mean big changes for areas interested in implementing the designation in their community.

There will be specific areas where people can walk around while holding a beer or other alcoholic beverages purchased from a bar or restaurant within the social district.

Councilmembers hope this will provide another source of income for businesses.

“The social districts can be proved to be a catalyst for the restaurants, bars and retail shops,” Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said. “However, we do need a solid plan to keep our neighborhoods safe and sustainable.”

Several towns in North Carolina already have social districts, including Kannapolis, Salisbury and Hickory.

