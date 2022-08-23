ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Multiple brush fires ignite in Lehigh Acres due to lightning strikes

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eny1f_0hRLFIRx00
Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Three separate brush fires erupted in Lehigh Acres due to lightning strikes in the area.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue (LAFD), crews have been working to extinguish the flames at three locations: the 5000 block of Locke Lane, the 5000 block of 2nd St. W and the 700 block of Barclay Ave.

The fire on 2nd St. was extinguished while the fires at Locke Lane and Barclay Avenue are under control at this time, according to LAFD.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews were also working on another brush fire near 17770 Silver Panther Lane.

The fire has spread over 2 acres and was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to LAFD.

No further details are available at this time. Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Powerful storm leaves flooded streets in Fort Myers on Wednesday

Flooded streets left Colonial Boulevard shut down in both directions from Fowler Street to Metro Parkway Wednesday afternoon. During and after a strong storm, it was difficult to see the curb because the water was so high. While the flooding had subsided by the later evening, the streets were still thoroughly soaked.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash shuts down Buckingham Rd between Cemetery Rd and River Rd

A vehicle crash shut down Buckingham Road in all directions between Cemetery Road and River Road on Thursday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at around 7:15 a.m., the roadway will be closed for the next few hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men suspected of burglary at Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita

Two men suspected of burglarizing the Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita Springs on Wednesday were caught on camera. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the pair was involved in a burglary at the Flamingo Island Flea Market, located at 11902 Bonita Beach Road SE. If you can identify these individuals, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents want security after the shooting at Vistas at Eastwood

Thursday night, a little more than a month after a man terrified a community for hours by shooting from his balcony police are talking about what happened that night. The shooting scene at the Vistas at Eastwood apartments in Fort Myers has put residents on edge ever since it happened.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Lightning Strikes#Fire Rescue#Barclay Ave
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Naples Thursday evening

A deadly car crash in Naples happened Thursday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of 25th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE. The single car crash happened when the driver drove off the roadway, became airborne, entered a canal, and was filled with water.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Luxury apartment complex ready to break ground in Cape Coral

Luxury apartments, a parking garage, and office space; that is what is planned for a more than $100 million project in Cape Coral. The Cove at 47th groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, across from Corksoakers restaurant. Construction crews will tear down the gates surrounding the lot. The city says that...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested as suspect in downtown Fort Myers battery, robbery

A man was arrested on Thursday as a suspect in a battery and robbery that happened in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Frank Joseph Stack, 31, was taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting and robbing a man near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza at around 3 a.m. Before the incident that left the victim on the ground with a fractured ankle, a bruised brain and multiple fractured bones in the head and face, including his eye socket, the suspect was seen riding a scooter in the downtown area.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man hospitalized after being bitten by alligator along I-75

A man was hospitalized after being bitten by an alligator in Collier County near I-75 on August 14. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were asked by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for help regarding a call about an alligator bite. Victorian Martin Domingo, 33,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man assaulted, robbed at knifepoint at a south Fort Myers Days Inn

A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a robbery at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Ave. at around 7:45 a.m. When the deputy arrived, the victim said two people had attacked him and taken several items from him inside his room.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area

Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man killed in SR-80 crash in Hendry County

A Naples man was killed and a Clewiston woman was seriously injured in a crash on SR-80 in Hendry County on Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Clewiston woman with a 53-year-old Naples man as her passenger was driving a car north on Hendry Isles Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the SR-80 intersection around 3:15 p.m. A van driven by a 68-year-old Clewiston man was traveling east on SR-80. The woman failed to yield for the van, which T-boned her car.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Department of Health warns of dengue fever case in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease in the areas of Collier County. The health department said there is a locally-acquired case of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness is found in the subtropics. “There is a heightened concern...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy