Multiple brush fires ignite in Lehigh Acres due to lightning strikes

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Three separate brush fires erupted in Lehigh Acres due to lightning strikes in the area.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue (LAFD), crews have been working to extinguish the flames at three locations: the 5000 block of Locke Lane, the 5000 block of 2nd St. W and the 700 block of Barclay Ave.

The fire on 2nd St. was extinguished while the fires at Locke Lane and Barclay Avenue are under control at this time, according to LAFD.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews were also working on another brush fire near 17770 Silver Panther Lane.

The fire has spread over 2 acres and was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to LAFD.

