Monterey, CA

KSBW.com

CHP responding to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 25

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Highway 25 north of Hollister. It happened around 5 p.m. near Highway 25 and Shore Road. No information has been released about how many vehicles were involved, whether anyone was injured, or...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for vehicle involved in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for the vehcile shown above. The seller received his victim's money during an online sale and tried driving off. The victim tried hanging on to the open car door and was taken down the road. The man is now wanted for robbery and an assault with The post Hollister Police searching for vehicle involved in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after traffic collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police announced in a tweet. The crash happened on South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue where a car and motorcycle collided. A man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

What are police doing to recover the Dennis the Menace statue?

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey police are taking a three-prong approach to try and recover a Dennis the Menace statue that was stolen early Sunday morning from a playground that bears his name. Reward money could also be in the mix but that has to be approved by the city...
MONTEREY, CA
crimevoice.com

Watsonville Police Arrest Out-of-Town Scammers

Originally Published By: Watsonville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a group of out-of-town scammers as they were attempting to swindle another community member. We first told you about this group of fake jewelry scammers earlier this week after multiple victims came forward to report that the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 1 Injured Auto Collision on Highway 87 [San Jose, CA]

SAN JOSE, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday evening, one victim was killed and another was injured in an auto collision on Highway 87. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Curtner Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 5th.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas businesses struck by series of arson fires, costing thousands

SALINAS, Calif. — Three arson attacks in less than 72 hours that targeted south Salinas businesses left business owners cleaning up thousands of dollars in damage and police searching for the arsonists. The first in a series of fires was started on Aug. 9 when someone lit a dumpster...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a man high on meth and other drugs living in a Nissan SUV parked in a driveway Tuesday. Police arrived at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Mohar Street for a call that Giovanni Guzman was in their driveway and refused to leave, according to The post Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Three teens have been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at two people Monday night, said police. A person was sleeping on the steps of a building near Walker and Second Street when suspects in a Honda fired at him multiple times around 10 The post Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome

Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

City of Monterey discusses adding more electric charging stations

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- At Monterey's City Council meeting last week, city leaders discussed adding Tesla EV chargers to the Fisherman's Wharf parking lot, located at Washington Street and Del Monte Avenue.  According to the city staff report, Tesla is requesting 17 parking stalls-- Fourteen of those spots would be fitted for Tesla vehicles.  Trudy Liu The post City of Monterey discusses adding more electric charging stations appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again

MONTEREY, Calif. — The bronze statue of Dennis the Menace at its titular park has been stolen. The Monterey Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the statue and those behind the theft. The statue went missing sometime early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, police said. Police say...
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Construction begins on the two-lane expansion of Hwy 156

Construction on the long-awaited expansion of Hwy 156 began on Aug. 21, with one-way traffic control beginning at the Alameda intersection in San Juan Bautista from 9 p. m. to 5 a.m. daily through Aug. 26. The initial construction phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project involves restriping...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
crimevoice.com

San Jose Homicide Suspect Arrested

Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On April 9th, 2022, at approximately 4:29 AM, Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.
SAN JOSE, CA

