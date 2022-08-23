Read full article on original website
Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash in Hollister results in three life-flighted
Big-rig versus seven-vehicle crash in Hollister, CA. The post Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash in Hollister results in three life-flighted appeared first on KION546.
CHP responding to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 25
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Highway 25 north of Hollister. It happened around 5 p.m. near Highway 25 and Shore Road. No information has been released about how many vehicles were involved, whether anyone was injured, or...
Hollister Police searching for vehicle involved in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for the vehcile shown above. The seller received his victim's money during an online sale and tried driving off. The victim tried hanging on to the open car door and was taken down the road. The man is now wanted for robbery and an assault with The post Hollister Police searching for vehicle involved in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on KION546.
Motorcyclist dead after traffic collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police announced in a tweet. The crash happened on South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue where a car and motorcycle collided. A man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later […]
What are police doing to recover the Dennis the Menace statue?
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey police are taking a three-prong approach to try and recover a Dennis the Menace statue that was stolen early Sunday morning from a playground that bears his name. Reward money could also be in the mix but that has to be approved by the city...
Watsonville Police Arrest Out-of-Town Scammers
Originally Published By: Watsonville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a group of out-of-town scammers as they were attempting to swindle another community member. We first told you about this group of fake jewelry scammers earlier this week after multiple victims came forward to report that the...
1 Killed, 1 Injured Auto Collision on Highway 87 [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday evening, one victim was killed and another was injured in an auto collision on Highway 87. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Curtner Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 5th.
Salinas businesses struck by series of arson fires, costing thousands
SALINAS, Calif. — Three arson attacks in less than 72 hours that targeted south Salinas businesses left business owners cleaning up thousands of dollars in damage and police searching for the arsonists. The first in a series of fires was started on Aug. 9 when someone lit a dumpster...
Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a man high on meth and other drugs living in a Nissan SUV parked in a driveway Tuesday. Police arrived at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Mohar Street for a call that Giovanni Guzman was in their driveway and refused to leave, according to The post Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest appeared first on KION546.
San Jose to install 150 license plate readers in communities impacted by gun violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose says more than 150 automatic license plate readers are coming to communities severely impacted by gun violence. This after what they call several success stories with the two cameras already installed in one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. They’re about the...
Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
Five arrested in connection to string of home invasion robberies in San Jose
Top: Armando Manzano (L) and Daniel Mendez (R) Bottom: Eduardo Santiago (L) and Israel Mejia (R) San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection to a string of home invasion robberies in late May and early June. The investigation began when officers responded to a reported home invasion on...
Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Three teens have been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at two people Monday night, said police. A person was sleeping on the steps of a building near Walker and Second Street when suspects in a Honda fired at him multiple times around 10 The post Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians appeared first on KION546.
FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome
Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
City of Monterey discusses adding more electric charging stations
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- At Monterey's City Council meeting last week, city leaders discussed adding Tesla EV chargers to the Fisherman's Wharf parking lot, located at Washington Street and Del Monte Avenue. According to the city staff report, Tesla is requesting 17 parking stalls-- Fourteen of those spots would be fitted for Tesla vehicles. Trudy Liu The post City of Monterey discusses adding more electric charging stations appeared first on KION546.
Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again
MONTEREY, Calif. — The bronze statue of Dennis the Menace at its titular park has been stolen. The Monterey Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the statue and those behind the theft. The statue went missing sometime early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, police said. Police say...
Construction begins on the two-lane expansion of Hwy 156
Construction on the long-awaited expansion of Hwy 156 began on Aug. 21, with one-way traffic control beginning at the Alameda intersection in San Juan Bautista from 9 p. m. to 5 a.m. daily through Aug. 26. The initial construction phase of the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project involves restriping...
Good Samaritan climbs down 300 feet to rescue missing elderly man who drove off Bay Area cliff: CHP
The CHP says the good Samaritan, a man in his 70s, actually tied a rope to his truck, scaled down the cliff and attempted to rescue the elderly victim before emergency crews arrived.
San Jose Homicide Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On April 9th, 2022, at approximately 4:29 AM, Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.
