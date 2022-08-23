Bid to get bail rejected for Kapolei couple accused of being Russian spies, stealing IDs of dead kids

Read full article on original website
Related
Murder charge in killing of woman at Chinatown bus stop
The Honolulu Police Department said a 58-year-old man was charged on Wednesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and several firearm offenses connected to the Chinatown shooting incident that killed a 24-year-old woman at a bus stop.
‘Something I’ve never seen before’: Patient killed in ambulance fire, possible explosion
HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who allegedly shot a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop has been charged, HPD said Wednesday. Officials said 58-year-old Tony Johnson has been charged with murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses. Johnson’s bail is set at $2 million. Family identified the victim...
KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police seeking stiffer charges for driver in deadly crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday’s deadly head-on car crash is being investigated as two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault, the person in question is a 27-year-old Hawaii man who drove a white pickup truck. Legal experts said this type of charge is unusual for a car crash, but police said the severity […]
KITV.com
Amid probe into repeat robberies at Kailua home, statistics show area crime unchanged
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After seeing his beachfront Kailua home burglarized for the third time, the anonymous owner is hoping the thieves will return the sentimental belongings they stole. The owner of the home that sits on a private lane did not want to go on camera and did not...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS director: 'Everything is on the table' as investigation continues into ambulance fire
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Police Department announces its 4-legged ‘secret weapon’ is retiring
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special member of the Hawaii Police Department is retiring. Rory, a 10-year-old springer spaniel, has been HPD’s longtime narcotics canine. During his seven years of service, Rory has helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chinatown shooting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military says barbed wire fence is for ‘anti-terrorism protection,’ but residents call it an eyesore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Keolu Hills overlooking Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo, residents often hear military exercises. But now there’s construction activity. Military contractors are building a fence around the training area that’s 7 feet tall with barbed wire. Bernard Graner lives next to the federal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'This is their job': Honolulu EMS director shares update on staff affected by ambulance fire
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new hand-written court filing, Katherine Kealoha, a former city deputy prosecutor, blamed another prosecutor for ruining her marriage. She wrote the letter to the court while in prison. Kealoha wrote that prosecutor Michael Wheat lied about having a picture of her doing cocaine on her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Grab-and-go thief caught on camera swiping jewelry from Windward Mall Kay Jewelers
Honolulu police are looking to the public for help identifying a grab-and-go thief who stole from a jewelry store at Windward Mall in early August. Grab-and-go thief caught on camera swiping jewelry from Windward Mall Kay Jewelers. Honolulu police are looking to the public for help identifying a grab-and-go thief...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi addresses ambulance fire
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
KITV.com
Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19.
sjvsun.com
A Cessna flew 18 hours from Merced to Honolulu. Here’s a look at the astounding flight.
Late last week, Valley residents, aviation geeks, and purveyors of the internet’s most peculiar content found themselves astounded by a simple screenshot from the tracking firm FlightAware. What did it show? A tiny Cessna 172 Skyhawk undertook an incredible 18 hour, five minute nonstop journey from Merced Regional Airport...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police give update on deadly Chinatown shooting
Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19. Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large. Police are still searching for the...
KITV.com
Owners, employees speak out about employee layoffs at Kalaeloa Airport
KALAELOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to a tough economy, some companies are starting to reduce their work staff. Barbers Point Aviation says it's being forced to lay off workers by this weekend. Even with the troubled economy, planes continue to take off and land at Kalaeloa airport.
Comments / 1