Bid to get bail rejected for Kapolei couple accused of being Russian spies, stealing IDs of dead kids

HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 17 HOURS AGO