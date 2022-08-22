Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
Recently, I discussed a few potential players that the Detroit Red Wings should consider targeting from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Another division rival who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may want to contemplate doing business with is the Boston Bruins. Once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are fully healthy and off long-term injured reserve (LTIR), they will be over the salary cap. Yzerman would be wise to take advantage and target these three Bruins because of it.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Kessel, Weegar, Boudreau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the reports that general manager Brad Treliving is looking to move one of his defensemen in exchange for a winger. Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that he may have interest in bringing in Phil Kessel, who remains a free agent. In other news, Mackenzie Weegar arrived in Calgary days ago and expressed his excitement to get the 2022-23 season underway. Last but not least, in a recent interview, Bruce Boudreau was very complimentary of the job the Flames have done this offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Patrick Kane Won’t Join Maple Leafs, Pass Torch to Matthews
The talk surrounding Patrick Kane and his possible future exit out of Chicago has picked up over the past few weeks. Speculation will likely continue as the Chicago Blackhawks prove themselves not to be a playoff team and clubs like the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs try to find pieces that make them Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 4 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues don’t have the best prospect pool in the NHL, but they have a lot of quality players. While it is hard to call any of them untouchable, these four should not be traded unless the offer is too good to pass up. For example, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Tkachuk Unlikely to Live Up to Expectations with Panthers
Very shortly after losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, the Calgary Flames were once again put in a difficult situation after Matthew Tkachuk revealed he wasn’t interested in signing a long-term deal. This forced general manager Brad Treliving to seek out trading partners for the 24-year-old, and he was quickly able to find one in the Florida Panthers.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York
There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Montgomery, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston sports radio host fires back at a Czech source who suggested David Pastrnak is in no rush to sign a contract extension. Meanwhile, new head coach Jim Montgomery explained how he envisions his top two forward lines to work for the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, Fabian Lysell is considered a serious candidate to crack the opening night roster this fall. Aside from his bright future, however, the Bruins were recently ranked as having the worst prospect pipeline in the league.
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Veterans That Could Make or Break Their Season
The Minnesota Wild proved they were building something special when they finished last season with 53 wins and 113 points. Players up and down the lineup set new personal bests in all sorts of offensive metrics, as they combined to produce the fifth-highest goals per game played in the entire league. With the 2022-23 season right around the corner, they are gearing up with the intention of improving even further. However, there are some veteran players that will need to maintain last season’s pace in order to give the Wild any shot at another leap forward. Here are three of the most crucial.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Reichel, King, Blackwell, Toews
It’s August and time for another edition of Blackhawks Bytes! We’ve been in the dog days of the offseason for quite some time now, but the end is near and a new hockey campaign awaits. The Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp and preseason is just around the corner. Many are approaching this coming season with trepidation; all signs point toward a rough year for this rebuilding team. But the show must go on, and the diehards are excited to see what awaits regardless of low expectations.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Will Benefit From Battle Between Murray & Samsonov
Heading into their 2022-23 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have a drastically different setup in net than the one they had hoped would bring them more collective success in 2021-22. Gone are Jack Campbell and Petr Mrázek; in are Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. Having two starter-quality goaltenders...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Brian Boyle
After going unsigned for the entire 2020-21 season, it appeared that Brian Boyle’s career, at least as an NHLer, had come to an end. However, the now-37-year-old continued to believe in himself, stayed in game shape, and was able to not only secure a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of the 2021-22 season, but went on to earn himself a one-year, $750,000 contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Husso, Zadina, New Numbers & More
As we enter the final days of August, September and the beginning of training camp draws nearer. The fervor of excitement following the Detroit Red Wings’ spending spree in the opening days of free agency has long since died down, and now we anxiously await the start of the new season. In the meantime, there are still some matters to tend to.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
The Hockey Writers
3 Mistakes Bruins GM Don Sweeney Made During the 2022 Offseason
Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has made some good moves this summer, most notably re-signing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to below-value contracts, and that alone deserves a lot of praise. However, it’s also fair to say that Sweeney has made some mistakes that could end up negatively impacting the team. Here’s a look at where he went wrong.
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Players to Watch for in Training Camp
September is right around the corner, and the NHL regular season is fast approaching. Of course, before the 2022-23 season begins in earnest in October, the league’s preseason will bring excitement and questions about each roster. The Minnesota Wild are no exception, with plenty of players fans will have their eyes on during training camp. Here’s a look at three of the most exciting in the state of hockey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Dysin Mayo
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at journeyman defenseman Dysin Mayo. After spending the past seven years in the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL) with the Coyotes’ affiliates, the Canadian defensemen finally got his long-awaited chance, making his NHL debut with the team this past season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Hoping to Repeat Last Season’s Success
“I could easily look at the negatives. There were a lot of negatives this year. But when you look at the snapshots of the positives and what our team accomplished individually, that excites me.”. Those words were spoken by New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald at his end-of-season media...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: What Makes Mitch Marner Underrated?
This is our second Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. Yesterday, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Today, we’ll look at our second Maple Leafs’ player – Mitch Marner. As a reminder if...
The Hockey Writers
3 Central Division Forwards Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
Comments / 0