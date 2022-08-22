ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
#Mercadolibre#Mexico#Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Argentinian#Latin American#Meli
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow tumbles over 600 points on fear of additional Fed hikes

Biden's energy secretary mocked on social media about Inflation Reduction Act. Coverage for this event has ended. Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters. Zoom Video Communications Inc. $. 97.44. SymbolPriceChange%Change. ZM$97.25-2.25-2.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing...
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks

Apple is a $2.8 trillion company that has a track record of steady results over the long haul. Veeva Systems is a dominant cloud provider in a niche segment with a long runway ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NASDAQ

Has This Growth Stock Turned Its Business Around?

SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has undergone a name change (it was previously knows as Sundial Growers) and multiple acquisitions over the past year and a half. Unable to rely on its own organic growth, the cannabis producer has extended its reach into the alcohol industry, and it now also operates retail pot shops across Canada.
NASDAQ

Are Investors Undervaluing GDF Suez (ENGIY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
