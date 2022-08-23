ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield

By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Josh Daley
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options

WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield City Council stalls transfer of trash facility from Board of Health to DPW

WESTFIELD — At-large Councilor Dan Allie asked the City Council on Aug. 18 to approve the transfer of care, custody, management and control of the Twiss Street Transfer Station from the Board of Health to the Board of Public Works, with the recommendation of the City Properties Committee, which Allie chairs. However, the majority of councilors voted to send it back to his committee.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
westernmassnews.com

South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four years ago, MGM Springfield first opened its doors. Wednesday marked four years of MGM Springfield, so Western Mass News checked in with local businesses to see how they’ve been impacted since the casino first opened back in 2018. We caught up with Rita Caputo-Capua, owner and manager of Red Rose Pizzeria., a popular restaurant in the city that sits right next to the casino. Caputo-Capua told us it has brought a lot of new faces to her dining room.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Baker, Neal arrive in Springfield by train to discuss East-West rail

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker arrived in Springfield Tuesday afternoon by train. He and other officials are working to highlight the East-West rail, which would connect Boston with Pittsfield and Springfield. That project is now on track to move forward after the governor signed an infrastructure bond bill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield

Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices. Updated: 12 hours ago. With...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Mayor#Infrastructure#Wggb Wshm#The City Council#Mgm Springfield#Union Station
MassLive.com

State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield DPW announces planned road work for week

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Public Works is released its list of upcoming road projects in Springfield for the week. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes or to expect delays. Through Saturday, road work is planned at the following locations:. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street. Paving is tentatively...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms

Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
thereminder.com

Coburn School was $57M well spent, say West Springfield officials

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Construction on the new Coburn Elementary School building has been completed, and the school will be open for classes this academic year. The town issued a certificate of occupancy on Aug. 17, and administrators planned to move in during the last full week of August, preparing for the start of classes on Sept. 1.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Belchertown Select Board names acting police chief

BELCHERTOWN – During the Belchertown Select Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, the board acknowledged the retirement of a longtime town employee and agreed to name Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas the acting police chief. As the meeting’s first order of business, board Chair Jen Turner announced that longtime Executive...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy