ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 39

Related
The Oakland Press

Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County

Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Environmental health is top priority for new Dearborn Department of Public Health

Environmental health is the biggest priority for the new Dearborn Department of Public Health. “This administration’s largest focus is thinking about how we elevate the conditions of people across Dearborn primarily in the south and east sides of town where they are in closer proximity to factory stacks and industrial corporation,” says Ali Abazeed, the Director of Public Health for the city of Dearborn.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Wayne County, MI
Coronavirus
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Coronavirus
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wayne County, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Government
County
Oakland County, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Macomb County, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Health
Oakland County, MI
Health
Oakland County, MI
Coronavirus
County
Macomb County, MI
Macomb County, MI
Coronavirus
City
Macomb Township, MI
Wayne County, MI
Health
Macomb County, MI
Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Bob Dole
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan

The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Southeast Michigan#Elderly People#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan drops COVID-19 testing requirement

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will no longer require its students, faculty and staff who have received an exemption from COVID-19 vaccination or who aren’t up to date on their vaccination to test weekly. The measure, which was announced in an email to community members, will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity to own their own homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy