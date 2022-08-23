Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County
Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
wdet.org
Environmental health is top priority for new Dearborn Department of Public Health
Environmental health is the biggest priority for the new Dearborn Department of Public Health. “This administration’s largest focus is thinking about how we elevate the conditions of people across Dearborn primarily in the south and east sides of town where they are in closer proximity to factory stacks and industrial corporation,” says Ali Abazeed, the Director of Public Health for the city of Dearborn.
Lab confirms mysterious illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, is confirmed to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment that the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had "consistently" tested negative at...
Michigan reports 19,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 19,414 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 135 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 2,773 per day. There have now been 2,751,201 total confirmed...
State veterinarian confirms canine parvovirus cases in northern Michigan
The state veterinarian confirmed Wednesday that the illness impacting dogs in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is canine parvovirus.
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
Michigan Dogs are Dying Within Three Days of Getting this Virus
A mysterious parvo-like virus is rapidly working its way through Michigan. Here's what we know so far. 50 or more dogs have died in Michigan recently due to this unknown illness. State and Federal authorities are now investigating this outbreak according to the New York Post,. The Michigan Department of...
Michigan adds 19,414 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 135 deaths
The State of Michigan added 19,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
Death toll of Michigan dog illness up to 60
The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just days.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
As more E. coli cases are discovered, why is romaine lettuce a problem?
TOLEDO, Ohio — CDC are continuing to investigate an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens and caused at least 10 people to be hospitalized in Ohio and several other states. Late last week officials said the outbreak may be linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy's sandwiches. As of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan drops COVID-19 testing requirement
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will no longer require its students, faculty and staff who have received an exemption from COVID-19 vaccination or who aren’t up to date on their vaccination to test weekly. The measure, which was announced in an email to community members, will...
Parvo-like illness spreading in northern Michigan: Here's what you need to know
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDRAD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are conducting further tests.
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan announces changes to visitor policies
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan has announced new changes to its visitor policies. The policies became effective starting on Wednesday, August 24.
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs
A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity to own their own homes.
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
A mysterious virus is killing dogs in Michigan
Unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most at risk for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious disease. PexelsVeterinarians are still trying to understand why.
