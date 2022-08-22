LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

HBO Max is getting a lot of mention these days in the press, and not for the greatest of reasons according to some observations. The streaming service suffered a slight blow once more over the weekend after a new series, House Of The Dragon, caused some crashing for users with a certain peripheral device.

The Verge reported on the woes experienced by HBO Max users, pointing to a well-established fact that the app itself is plagued with a variety of issues. House Of The Dragon, a highly anticipated spinoff from the creators of the sprawling Game Of Thrones universe, apparently impacted several people who use the Amazon Fire TV or the Fire Stick device.

It appears that news of the HBO Max House Of The Dragon crashes came from users on social media, namely timely hubs of discussion such as Reddit and Twitter. According to comments obtained by The Verge, HBO communications head Chris Willard considered the users who suffered issues in watching the problem small in comparison to its subscriber base.

HBO Max users have complained in times past via social media that the app experience is lacking in some regard despite the wealth of content found on the service. The service is also undergoing a bit of content shakeup as HBO Max will merge with Discovery Plus. As we reported, some of your favorites are safe for now but plenty of things are shifting for the streamer.

Photo: Getty

The post ‘House of the Dragon’ Crashed HBO Max Streaming During Series Debut appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

