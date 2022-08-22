Read full article on original website
3 people shot in East Bakersfield
Police and medical crews find multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds at two locations in East Bakersfield.
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
Vehicle Shears Hydrant, Then Crashes into Auto Zone Store
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A single vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant sending water gushing then continued on, plowing into an Auto Zone storefront at Ming and Ash Road in the city of Bakersfield at approximately 11:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Bakersfield Police Department detained the vehicle’s single occupant who...
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
crimevoice.com
Serial armed robbery suspects arrested
Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear […]
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
Lake County News
CHP canine team seizes 500 pounds of methamphetamine in Central Valley traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. – In one of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol Central Division canine team, a CHP canine officer seized 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and arrested two suspects on several drug charges in Bakersfield last week. The bust came on the heels of two...
L.A. Weekly
2 Officers Injured in Pursuit Collision on Highway 58 [Bakersfield, CA]
Two Police Officers Hurt in Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle on South Union Avenue. The crash happened around 11:33 a.m., near South Union Avenue on August 20th. According to reports, police were chasing a stolen vehicle on Highway 58 when one officer lost control of their vehicle and struck a tree.
Fentanyl-burrito case goes cold
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
Bakersfield Californian
Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
IDENTIFIED: Deadly weapon assault suspect, Visalia police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department identified a suspect involved in a shooting. On Thursday, police officers say 45-year-old Andrew San Miguel was arrested on suspicion of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on May 5, 2022. On that day, police officers attended to a report of an assault with […]
SIG Alert closes southbound traffic on Hwy 43, west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency road repair has closed southbound traffic on a portion of Highway 43 west of Bakersfield early Friday morning, Caltrans said. Caltrans said the closure is for southbound lanes of Highway 43 about 4 miles south of the Highway 58 junction at Munzer Road. Traffic was closed at the roundabout on […]
Taft Midway Driller
Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft
Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
Family sues BPD over deadly 2021 shooting on Highway 99 at Houghton Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is being sued by the family of a man who was fatally shot during a foot chase in June of 2021 when he turned toward an officer while armed with a shotgun. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the family of Abraham Torres Meza alleged wrongful […]
Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.
