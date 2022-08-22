ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Serial armed robbery suspects arrested

Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is an early 2000s black Chevrolet or GMC pick-up, with an extended cab. There is damage near the driver’s headlight and the driver’s side rear […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Fentanyl-burrito case goes cold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

SIG Alert closes southbound traffic on Hwy 43, west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency road repair has closed southbound traffic on a portion of Highway 43 west of Bakersfield early Friday morning, Caltrans said. Caltrans said the closure is for southbound lanes of Highway 43 about 4 miles south of the Highway 58 junction at Munzer Road. Traffic was closed at the roundabout on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft

Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

