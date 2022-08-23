ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5

Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot

Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea

Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
