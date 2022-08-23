Read full article on original website
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina Andras
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years on the force
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are "out of service." On Wednesday Patrol Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time. "It’s surreal, it really is," he said. "A lot of these people, you trust them with your life. It’s hard to say bye."
2 Miami men arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Port St. Lucie
Investigators with the Port St. Lucie Police Department identified the suspects as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56. Both are from Miami and have an extensive criminal history.
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
'They just left it there to die': Deputies investigating teens trespassing Oceanographic Center and killing fish
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at theFlorida Oceanographic Coastal Center that happened earlier this month. Deputies said two brothers and their friends killed a tarpon and stole a snapper. "Anybody with half a brain knows you don’t climb a fence into...
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
A St. Lucie County restaurant employee was arrested after stealing a customer's wallet and using his credit card, officials said Thursday. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the victim's stolen credit card at two local businesses.
Port St. Lucie implements new speed limit in all residential areas
The city of Port St. Lucie has now completed a big project to reduce speed limits in residential areas across the city.
Auto-burglary probe leads to 4 arrests following police chase, crash
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Four auto-burglary suspects were jailed this week after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing the car into a canal. An unidentified fifth suspect was still at large, Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. “A search warrant of the vehicle revealed numerous stolen...
From Lake Park to Lake Worth, three restaurants closed following health inspections
Three Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. DLC Caribbean Restaurant, 2441 10th Ave. N., Lake Worth Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug. 17. It had four high-priority, five intermediate and six basic violations. The high-priority violations included presence...
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.
Driver dies after speeding while intoxicated, crashing at intersection
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is dead after speeding while driving intoxicated early Tuesday morning in Palm Beach County. Deputies reported that 28-year-old Olivia Maly, of Boca Raton, was driving a Dodge Challenger while intoxicated on South Military Trail at 1:53 a.m. at a high rate of speed.
Deputies continue search for suspect in 2020 murder of Okeechobee man
Deputies continue to search for a suspect, or suspects, responsible for the murder of an Okeechobee County man that occurred over two years ago. The Okeechobee County sheriff's office said Jesus (Chui) Torres was murdered on January 31, 2020, in the front yard of his home in Playland Park. The...
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot
Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
Military Trail shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after fatal crash
Military Trail was shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge Challenger was traveling on Forest Hill Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" just before 2 a.m. As another car tried to...
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea
Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
Internal Affairs report shows why Boynton Beach police officer was terminated
An Internal Affairs investigation released Wednesday shows why Boynton Beach police Officer Mark Sohn was terminated. Sohn was fired nearly eight months after an incident involving a dirt bike crash that killed Stanley Davis III. Davis, 13, died after an attempted traffic stop by Sohn on the day after Christmas.
